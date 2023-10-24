Photo Credit: Courtesy of Prada

Prada has chosen Shanghai as the newest host for Pradasphere II, a captivating public exhibition that promises to take visitors on a mesmerizing journey through the brand’s storied history. Opening its doors on December 7th, this exhibition, curated by co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, promises to be both richly informative and deeply intimate.

The exhibition is set to feature over 500 artifacts, spanning both physical and digital realms, meticulously sourced from Prada’s extensive fashion archive and their decades-long collaborations with art, architecture, culture, and sports. This immersive experience builds upon the resounding success of the inaugural Pradasphere in 2014, and it continues to explore the profound impact of Prada’s visionary approach on the realms of luxury, beauty, and fashion as a form of intellectual expression.

This unique exhibition offers visitors a profound and diverse exploration of Prada, achieved through accumulation, meticulous observation, and a warm sense of hospitality. Each element within the exhibition delves into the core themes and ideas that have defined Prada over the years. Some showcase the art of craftsmanship and skilled artistry, while others reveal the inherent aesthetic contradictions that have become synonymous with the brand. Moreover, the exhibition provides insight into the ongoing quest by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons to challenge and redefine traditional notions of luxury.

Pradasphere II serves as a fresh and captivating perspective on Prada’s remarkable 110-year journey, offering unprecedented firsthand access to the brand’s past, present, and future. It is an opportunity for fashion enthusiasts and admirers of innovation to immerse themselves in the world of Prada, tracing its evolution from its inception in 1913 to its current iconic status in the fashion industry. Shanghai becomes the perfect backdrop for this exploration, showcasing Prada’s enduring commitment to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the world of fashion and design.

Pradasphere will be open to the public from December 7, 2023, to January 21, 2024.