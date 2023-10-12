Photo Credit: Mary McCartney

The Macallan, a name long synonymous with exceptional Scotch whisky, has taken a bold step into the world of creative collaboration. In a groundbreaking partnership, The Macallan has joined forces with the acclaimed designers Stella and Mary McCartney to unveil the third edition of The Harmony Collection. This venture not only introduces a new addition to the limited annual release but also presents a limited-edition lifestyle collection, celebrating the shared values of The Macallan and the McCartney sisters.

The collaboration marks a major first for both the sisters and The Macallan as it is the creative union of the McCartney sisters, a debut joint venture that allows them to celebrate their cherished memories of Scotland. Their deep emotional connection to Scotland goes back decades, and their love for the country remains unwavering. Scotland, for them, is not just a place but a profound source of comfort, nostalgia, and homecoming. Their partnership with The Macallan is inspired by their memories of their Scottish home on the west coast and their enchanting moments at The Macallan Estate.

Photo Credit: Mary McCartney

The Harmony Collection, an annual limited-release series, is a testament to The Macallan’s inherent curiosity, innovation, and creativity. For this edition, The Macallan tapped Stella and Mary to craft The Macallan Harmony Collection Amber Meadow and Green Meadow. These exquisite whiskies draw inspiration from the McCartney sisters’ deep-rooted love for Scotland, stemming from their treasured moments in the Scottish countryside — celebrating the Scottish lands that have connected generations of people.

Photo Credit: Mary McCartney

The Macallan Whisky Mastery Team curated a combination of sherry-seasoned oak and bourbon casks, inspired by the natural Scottish grasslands, to create these limited-edition whiskies. Steven Bremner, Whisky Maker, described The Macallan Harmony Collection Amber Meadow as a single malt redolent of warm meadows and mature barley fields, with a rich, citrus-scented finish. The natural summer evening color, derived from exceptional sherry-seasoned oak and bourbon casks, reflects the flavor’s richness. With notes of fresh citrus fruits, honeysuckle, hints of vanilla, coconut, ripe barley fields, oak, lemon, melon, classic scone, almond, and green tea, these whiskies offer a truly remarkable tasting experience.

The packaging of each release features the photography of The Macallan Estate captured by Mary who is a fine art and portrait photographer. The presentation boxes and bottle labels are crafted using discarded meadow cuttings, embracing the reuse of natural materials to create beauty from resources at the end of their life cycles. This further underscores the deep connection between the McCartney sisters and the land.

Photo Credit: Mary McCartney

As part of this extraordinary partnership, The Macallan collaborated with Stella and Mary McCartney to create TOGETHER: A Collection for The Macallan. This limited-edition collection comprises 11 lifestyle pieces meticulously designed by the McCartney sisters and skillfully realized by master artisans and craftspeople. The collection includes handmade glassware in vibrant shades colored using natural minerals, an ombre ceramic flask encased in an apple leather alternative sleeve, brass ice stamps with hand-painted ceramic handles featuring a green and amber ombre color blend, and a brass napkin weight in the shape of an acorn, paying tribute to the exceptional oak casks that mature The Macallan whisky.

Inspired by nature, the green hues represent The Macallan Estate, amber tones pay homage to the whisky’s natural color, and red, synonymous with The Macallan, symbolizes the brand’s deep respect for tradition and craftsmanship. Mary McCartney, who had previously worked with The Macallan, expressed her pride in bringing her sister — and renowned fashion designer — Stella to The Macallan Estate on Speyside. She recognized Stella’s deep affinity for this unique collaboration and the brand itself. Stella McCartney added that their goal was to create a collection that celebrated the highest quality materials and craftsmanship, emphasizing limited-edition pieces that would work together as a family, enhancing any home’s aesthetic while exemplifying unparalleled quality.

Photo Credit: Mary McCartney

Every piece in the TOGETHER collection is carefully crafted by hand, employing techniques refined over centuries. The result is a masterpiece of precision and artistry, a true testament to craftsmanship. Each item reflects the individual skills of specialist artisans, seamlessly blending shape, texture, and color.

Jaume Ferras, Global Creative Director at The Macallan, emphasized that TOGETHER: A Collection for The Macallan by Stella and Mary McCartney is unlike anything The Macallan has ever introduced. “[The collection] showcases how we continue to innovate and challenge ourselves, yet the respect for nature reflected by Stella and Mary’s beautiful designs is at the heart of our brand and has been for almost 200 years.”

To celebrate this innovative collaboration, The Macallan is inviting consumers to experience The Harmony Hideaway, an experience where guests can escape the hustle and bustle of New York City and immerse themselves in the colors, sounds, and essence of Scotland, in December.