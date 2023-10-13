Photo Credit: Starpix

On Thursday, October 12, HBO hosted a lively premiere event for documentary film AKA MR. CHOW, which follows the legendary multi-hyphenate artist, actor, and famed restaurateur Michael Chow.

Taking place at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, director Nick Hooker and film subject Michael “M” Chow were joined by producer Diane Quon and executive producers Jean Tsien and Graydon Carter as they celebrated on the red carpet. Special guests and other film talent, including Vanessa Chow, China Chow, Maximilian Chow, Kathryn Andrews, Adriana Berenson, Jeffrey Deitch, Anna Borisova, Csabi Szekely, and Jose Antonio Alonso Espinosa, joined the filmmakers on the carpet for photos before entering a packed theater for a premiere screening of the film.

After the screening, everyone joined the filmmakers for a lively post-reception at the famed Mr. Chow restaurant. Other notable guests at the premiere included Barbara Chu, Boaty Boatwright, Bob Colacello, Dana Brown, Victor Garber, Hozefa Lokhandwala, Jessica Diehl, Linda Wells, Lisa Immordino and Alexander Vreeland, Louise Grunwald, Maiken Baird, Tom Hooper, Zak Williams and Olivia June.

AKA MR. CHOW premieres Sunday, October 22nd, on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. The film details the vibrant and varied life of Michael Chow. Born Zhou Yinghua in 1930s Shanghai, he would use creativity to triumph over childhood trauma, personal loss, and systemic prejudice, growing up to become the actor and artist before inventing a new identity, Mr. Chow, when he opens the first of his iconic restaurants. Having found fame and fortune in the West, Mr. Chow celebrates his Chinese roots and finds catharsis by returning to painting, reemerging as the artist M.

In an intimate, spirited, and no-holds-barred interview, Michael Chow unveils the irrepressible spirit and personal philosophy that led him to counter the hardships of his early life. By single-handedly building a business empire in the 1960s and 1970s with his restaurants, he showcased the richness and opulence of Chinese food and culture and by capturing the cultural zeitgeist, they became dazzling hubs for the most celebrated artists, film stars, musicians, designers, and models of the times.

The film takes us back to his deeply personal journey, as the son of a renowned Beijing Opera grand master grappling with the profound sense of loss emanating from the early separation from his parents and home as he is sent to England at the age of 13. This familial and cultural longing informs everything from his work and personal life to his insatiable desire for success. With clips from his past work, colorful archival footage, expansive animation, and photographs of the bold-faced names who would frequent his dining spots, AKA MR. CHOW reveals a man of extreme creativity and vitality, a champion of artists whose portraits blanket his walls, and a true showman once again redefining himself in the self-titled “fifth act” of his life.