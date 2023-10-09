Cover Story
Loro Piana Is Dressing Team Europe For The 2023 Ryder Cup

Fashion, News

Loro Piana, a name synonymous with luxury, is set to grace the 2023 Ryder Cup once again through its renewed collaboration with Team Europe. Taking place from September 25th to October 1st at the “Marco Simone Golf & Country Club” in Rome, this partnership is not merely about clothing but the embodiment of sophisticated elegance in sport.

Courtesy of Loro Piana

Ever since their debut in 2016, Loro Piana’s involvement with Team Europe has transformed the Ryder Cup into a canvas for their craftsmanship. This iconic event offers an “open-air laboratory” for Loro Piana to push the boundaries of fashion and function. Embracing their six-generation-strong savoir-faire, the brand’s sportswear line is a testament to meticulous design, attention to detail, and a deep appreciation for natural fibers.

ROME, ITALY – OCTOBER 01: Luke Donald, Captain of Team Europe, Vice Captains, caddies and players of Team Europe pose with the Ryder Cup trophy following victory with 16 and a half to 11 and a half win following the Sunday singles matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on October 01, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Team Europe’s new wardrobe represents a paradigm shift in golf fashion, setting unprecedented standards in style, comfort, and functionality. A pioneering move, the use of 3D technology, ensures the clothing’s optimum performance during a golfer’s swing. Key pieces include a polo with a shirt-style collar, a high-neck shirt fabricated from Comfort Light technical material and superfine wool, and a waterproof vest designed for maximum mobility. The ensemble is completed with Rain System®-treated stretch wool trousers that balance a classic fit with modern tailored elegance.

Courtesy of Loro Piana

In essence, Loro Piana’s offerings for the Ryder Cup are not just garments—they’re a narrative of luxury, tradition, and unmatched craftsmanship in the realm of sports attire.

Courtesy of Loro Piana
