JOSH HART
Cover Story
NY Knicks Star Josh Hart Has Wine & Winning On His Mind
D'Angelo Russell
Cover Story
D’Angelo Russell: A Closed Book Opens Up
Marc Anthony
Cover Story
Marc Anthony: A Star Is Born, And Continues To Rise
Cover Story
Jay Cutler From The NFL Spotlight To Entrepreneurship And Beyond
Udonis Haslem
Cover Story
The Miami Heat’s ‘Gatekeeper’ Udonis Haslem On The Legacy He’s Leaving Behind After Retiring From The NBA

City Kids: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 Collection

Editorials, Fashion, News

City Kids: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 collection

CITY KIDS

For the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 collection, we’re taken on a nostalgic journey into adulthood, with keen inspiration taken from the formative moments of our upbringing that connect us. Through tailored suiting and dramatic yet refined silhouettes mixed with playful prints and bold accessories, the collection embraces the art of becoming an adult without losing the joie de vivre of being a kid.

FASHION DIRECTOR: ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PHOTOGRAPHY: JUAN VELOZ
STYLING: CHARLES ROSE
GROOMER: LISA-RAQUEL AT SEE MANAGEMENT
MODELS: JABALI SANDIFORD AT NEW YORK MODEL MANAGEMENT & SAVA SUVACAROV AT SOUL ARTIST MANAGEMENT
PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: SHELBY COMROE
1ST PHOTO ASSISTANT: JENNI PIETROMONACO
2ND PHOTO ASSISTANT: COLIN CAULDWELL

City Kids: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 collectionCity Kids: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 collectionCity Kids: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 collectionCity Kids: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 collectionCity Kids: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 collectionCity Kids: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 collectionCity Kids: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 collectionCity Kids: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 collectionCity Kids: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 collection City Kids: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 collection

ALL CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES BY LOUIS VUITTON MEN’S

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Fashion
October 27, 2023
Swiss Sportswear Brand, On, Takes Miami Unveiling Its Fifth U.S. Store in Style
By Cory Arnowitz
Roman Grandeur: Bulgari Opens Its Latest Boutique At Topanga Westfield
Fashion
October 27, 2023
Roman Grandeur: Bulgari Opens Its Latest Boutique At Topanga Westfield
By Shelby Comroe
White Glove Service: Inside Major Food Group's New Private Membership Club In Manhattan
City Guide
October 27, 2023
White Glove Service: Major Food Group’s Extravagant New Private Membership Club In Manhattan To Open Soon
By Adrienne Faurote
No One Throws Halloween Party Quite Like Casamigos — Rande Gerber Gives An Inside Look Before This Year's Bash
Celebrities
October 26, 2023
No One Throws A Halloween Party Quite Like Casamigos — Rande Gerber Gives An Inside Look Before This Year’s Bash
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami