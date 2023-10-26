CITY KIDS

For the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 collection, we’re taken on a nostalgic journey into adulthood, with keen inspiration taken from the formative moments of our upbringing that connect us. Through tailored suiting and dramatic yet refined silhouettes mixed with playful prints and bold accessories, the collection embraces the art of becoming an adult without losing the joie de vivre of being a kid.

FASHION DIRECTOR: ADRIENNE FAUROTE

PHOTOGRAPHY: JUAN VELOZ

STYLING: CHARLES ROSE

GROOMER: LISA-RAQUEL AT SEE MANAGEMENT

MODELS: JABALI SANDIFORD AT NEW YORK MODEL MANAGEMENT & SAVA SUVACAROV AT SOUL ARTIST MANAGEMENT

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: SHELBY COMROE

1ST PHOTO ASSISTANT: JENNI PIETROMONACO

2ND PHOTO ASSISTANT: COLIN CAULDWELL

ALL CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES BY LOUIS VUITTON MEN’S