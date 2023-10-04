Cover Story
Daniel Humm Celebrates 25 Years Of Eleven Madison Park

Haute Scene, News

Eleven Madison ParkPhoto Credit: Ye Fan

On Tuesday evening, chef Daniel Humm‘s 3-Michelin star eatery Eleven Madison Park celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Eleven Madison ParkPhoto Credit: Ye Fan

A slew of celebrity friends joined Humm for a celebration, which also served as a sneak peek at the special limited-edition 25th anniversary menu that launches from Oct 3-31 as an homage to New York City, with innovative twists on the ‘Black and White Cookie’ and a Manhattan cocktail as part of the 10-course experience. The preview also included ‘Carrot Tartare’, the now-cult bread and sunflower butter, White Truffly Tortellini with Chestnut, “Ricotta” Tonburi with Avocado and Cucumber, and a Grilled Maitake Mushroom Skewer with Juniper and Pine. [At the end of said experience, diners will also receive a limited edition tote bag with an art print from the archive of longtime friend and collaborator, artist Rashid Johnson, who designed Eleven Madison Park’s current bar and lounge.]

Eleven Madison ParkPhoto Credit: Ye Fan

But back to the event. Held within its artfully decorated heritage building in Gramercy Park, stars from the culinary, fashion, film, art, and non-profit worlds — including Gabriela Hearst, Laura Dern, Francesco Clemente, Rebecca Hall, Dianna Agron, Harold Ancart, and Rashid — mingled and admired the ambiance and festivities throughout the night, starting with a cocktail hour and leading into the sit down dinner.

Eleven Madison Park
Savory B&W

Photo Credit: Evan Sung

 Humm then summarized the journey of the Eleven Madison Park restaurant, his passion for the craft, and the incredible team that brings it to life, as well as its mission to help create a more sustainable future for the industry through its plant-based approach and work with non-profit Rethink Food. 

Eleven Madison ParkPhoto Credit: Ye Fan

