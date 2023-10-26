JOSH HART
No One Throws A Halloween Party Quite Like Casamigos — Rande Gerber Gives An Inside Look Before This Year’s Bash

Celebrities, Haute Drinks, News

The Casamigos Halloween party has evolved into a seasonal staple. With celebrities going all out in their Halloween costumes and bespoke Casamigos cocktails, it has transformed into an epic bash in the distinctive Rande Gerber style, where no detail goes unnoticed. Ahead, Haute Living sits down with Gerber to reminisce about some of the most iconic moments from the Casamigos Halloween Party and to learn the tips and tricks for crafting the perfect spooky Casamigos cocktail.

Rande Gerber and George Clooney attend Casamigos Halloween party at CATCH Las Vegas at ARIA Resort & Casino in 2018

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello

HAUTE LIVING: ​​What are some of your favorite memories and moments from the parties?
RANDE GERBER: The people make the party and the Casamigos is flowing, so lots of memories are made, none of which we talk about.

HL: ​​The Casamigos Halloween Party is the party of the year. Some have called it the Vanity Fair party of Halloween. What makes the Casamigos Halloween Party so legendary?
RG: We are fortunate to have an incredible list of people who love Casamigos. Our House of Friends is really important to us, and we protect everyone’s privacy. There are no photographers allowed in the party and our guests feel safe once they enter so everyone really lets loose.

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford at the Casamigos Halloween Party 2022

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casamigos

HL: ​​What are some of the best costumes you’ve worn and seen? 
RG: Cindy and I go all out for Halloween. It’s the one night you can transform into someone else – at least on the outside. The rock star theme is the easiest. The year I was Axl Rose and Cindy was Slash was fun. I also did Kid Rock and Cindy did Pamela Anderson, which was great. The year I did Marilyn Manson and Cindy was Courtney Love was wild. I had extensions and contact lenses, so people thought I was actually him. Getting the extensions out was a pain literally since I didn’t have enough glue remover. 

Kaia Gerber, Jessica Biel, and Justin Timberlake at the Casamigos Halloween Party 2022

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casamigos

HL: ​​How will this year’s Halloween party be different from previous years?
RG: This year will be colorful, happy and all about love and how important family and friends are.  Yes, it’s Halloween, but considering the horrific situation that occurred in Israel, this year will be an occasion to hug our friends.

Casa Crazy Eye

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casamigos

HL: Can you walk us through the Halloween Casamigos cocktail?
RG: Absolutely, the Halloween cocktail is called the Casa Crazy Eye.

1.5 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

2 oz. Lychee liqueur

.25 oz. Fresh lemon juice

4 Basil leaves

½ in. Thick rim of salt, sugar, oreo cookie crumbs* (equal parts)

1 Luxardo Cherry 

1 Lychee Ball 

Method: Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker and muddle herbs. Add ice and shake vigorously for 12-15 seconds. Fine strain into a small martini glass and garnish with luxardo cherry inside lychee ball (as eyeball) through skewer.

 *To add sugar, salt, and oreo rim — wet the rim of the glass with a lime wedge and agave nectar and roll the rim through the mixture.

