Photo Credit: Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock.com

Get ready for it, folks — your Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performer is none other than… Usher!

Beyond selling over 80 million records worldwide and collecting dozens of awards, the 44-year-old singer has simultaneously lit up the small screen on NBC’s The Voice and the big screen in blockbusters such as Hustlers. He has also tirelessly distinguished himself as a devout humanitarian, raising tens of millions of dollars for various causes and uplifting youth via his New Look Foundation. Since 1999 he has been providing opportunities for young people in underserved communities and enabling them to flourish and achieve seemingly impossible dreams. A long-time supporter and Global Citizen Ambassador, Usher has performed at events since 2015 raising awareness to defeat poverty, defend the planet and demand equity. A true outlier, he is equally at home on the stage of his sold out My Way Las Vegas residency as he was on a 2016 government cultural mission to Cuba as part of President Barack Obama’s Presidential Committee for Arts and Humanities.

With all that he’s done, Usher admits that performing at the Super Bowl has been something he’s wanted to do for the entirety of his career.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” he says. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

The announcement was made by Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation. As such, Jay-Z had some words to say about the musical choice.

“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul,” say Jay. “His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

Apple Music’s multiyear partnership with the NFL and Roc Nation brings together the Super Bowl Halftime Show — the most-watched musical performance of the year — with Apple Music, which celebrates musicians, songwriters, producers, and fans, and offers the world’s best music listening experience with a catalog of over 100 million songs and immersive sound powered by Spatial Audio.

Super Bowl LVIII will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, February 11, 2024, airing on CBS.

Photo Credit: Apple Music