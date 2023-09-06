Photo Credit: Glen Luchford

David Yurman has recently announced ‘it’ girl Sofia Richie Grainge as the face of their new Sculpted Cable bracelet campaign and the brand’s newest global ambassador. Shot amidst sweeping vistas and organic architecture of the Kellogg Doolittle House in Joshua Tree, CA, the Fall 2023 campaign is the brand’s first to feature a single hero collection. Richie Grainge displays an effortlessly cool energy that expresses the essence of laid-back luxury that is synonymous with David Yurman. Photographed by fashion photographer Glen Luchford and styled by Elin Svahn, with creative direction by Evan Yurman, the campaign underlines the creative spirit and modern sophistication of the jewelry itself.

“David Yurman embodies everything that I’m trying to express with my aesthetic — with how I dress and how I want to feel, which for me is very timeless and elegant,” says Richie Grainge. “This campaign is about paving your own way: really being confident, taking direction, and being the leader of your own pack.”

Photo Credit: Glen Luchford

In a brilliant reimagining of the original helix design, David Yurman presents Sculpted Cable – a masterpiece where the essence of Cable is transformed into a subtle, lower-profile relief. Each ridge has been meticulously carved and polished to perfection, creating a lustrous masterpiece. The wave-like patterns of Sculpted Cable pay homage to the fullness of the original Cable design while seamlessly blending timeless craftsmanship with a modern sensibility.

This new addition to David Yurman’s Sculpted Cable collection is an exquisite bangle, available in 18K yellow, rose, and white gold, with the option of hand-set pavé diamonds for an extra touch of luxury. Years of meticulous design and development have gone into crafting this latest iteration, where Cable’s curves are redefined into slimmer, lower profiles, offering a fresh perspective on an iconic motif.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

For those seeking an extra touch of glamour, one version of the bangle boasts a breathtaking array of 170 hand-set diamonds, featuring graduated sizes that total up to an impressive 1.7 carats. These diamonds have been skillfully plotted and placed by David Yurman’s master craftspeople, highlighting the Cable fluting in all its glory.

Evan Yurman, President of the brand, expressed his excitement about the collaboration with style icon Sofia, stating, “Sofia is a style icon with endless charm, and we’re delighted to collaborate with her. She is truly the perfect ambassador to launch these new Sculpted Cable designs, which are the newest evolution of our signature house motif: Cable.” With Sculpted Cable, David Yurman continues to push the boundaries of design while honoring the brand’s rich legacy of craftsmanship and innovation.