Olivia Palermo
Cover Story
The Etymology Of An ‘It Girl’ — One On One With Olivia Palermo
Hannah Waddingham
Cover Story
Hannah Waddingham Has Entered Her ‘IDGAF’ Era. This Is How ‘Ted Lasso’ Helped Her Get There.
Taylor Fritz
Cover Story
The Sky Is The Limit For America’s Top Ranked Tennis Pro, Taylor Fritz
Aaron Donald
Cover Story
LA Rams Star Aaron Donald On The Art Of Starting Over
Jalen Ramsey
Cover Story
Jalen Ramsey Is A Ray Of Sunshine After Signing With The Miami Dolphins

MILA Omakase & L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Collaborate First The First Time For An Epic Culinary Experience

News

In an extraordinary culinary collaboration, MILA Omakase by Riviera Dining Group (RDG) is joining forces with L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Florida’s exclusive two-Michelin star restaurant. This unique partnership promises to deliver an exceptional gastronomic experience that fuses the culinary heritages of Japanese, Mediterranean, and Modern-French cuisine. The collaboration will unfold in two parts: the first at MILA Omakase on October 3, 4, and 5, 2023, and the second at L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon on January 18, 2024.

MILA Omakase & L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Collaborate First The First Time For An Epic Culinary ExperiencePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Riviera Dining Group

Riviera Dining Group, renowned for curating ultra-luxurious dining experiences, has enlisted the expertise of Executive Chef James Friedberg from L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, a Michelin-starred culinary maestro. Together with RDG’s Head of Culinary, Michaël Michaelidis, who boasts a resume featuring 26 Michelin-star awarded restaurants, and MILA Omakase’s Executive Chef Reiji Yoshizawa, this culinary trio promises to create an unforgettable, interactive, and sensory-stimulating journey for guests.

The intimate 10-seat omakase experience at MILA will immerse guests in a fusion of Japanese-Mediterranean cuisine from MILA Omakase and the modern French touch of L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon. Priced at $390 per person, the exquisite menu will feature delicacies like kusshi oysters, king crab, foie gras ravioli with chestnut cappuccino and white truffle, and bison en croûte. A delectable selection of desserts, including apricot-ginger sorbet and dulce fondant, will round out the gastronomic adventure. Wine enthusiasts can enhance their experience with a special wine pairing option for an additional $200, featuring some of the finest international wines.

The second part of this epicurean journey will offer three seatings at L’Atelier’s renowned 34-seat chef’s counter. This 15-course extravaganza, meticulously curated by the three acclaimed chefs, will close the collaboration in style, giving guests a second chance to savor these culinary delights.

Executive Chef James Friedberg, known for his mastery of experimental flavors, brings fresh ideas to L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon’s ever-evolving seasonal dishes. His culinary journey includes stints at renowned restaurants such as Le Cirque, the two-Michelin-starred GILT restaurant in the New York Palace Hotel, Aureole, and Charlie Palmer’s flagship location in New York City.

MILA Omakase, under the guidance of Chef Michaël Michaelidis and Reiji Yoshizawa, offers an authentic and exclusive dining experience that transports guests to the Far East. Located on the second level of MILA’s trendy rooftop lounge, the space is adorned with delicate cherry blossom trees, minimalist wood accents, Japanese craftsmanship-inspired wallpaper, a dramatic marble countertop, a 500-year-old hinoki wood cutting board, and wall-mounted niches displaying members’ chopsticks.

This culinary partnership promises to be a highlight for food enthusiasts, offering an opportunity to indulge in the finest flavors from around the world. Don’t miss this unforgettable gastronomic adventure brought to you by MILA Omakase and L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Fashion
September 29, 2023
Haute News: Louis Vuitton Enters The Discord Space
By Shelby Comroe
Loro Piana Celebrates Its Spring/Summer 2024 Collection With Japanese Flair In Milan
Fashion
September 29, 2023
Loro Piana Celebrates Its Spring/Summer 2024 Collection With Japanese Flair In Milan
By Adrienne Faurote
Going Behind The Scenes At The Dior Spring/Sumer 2024 With Marianna Hewitt In Paris
Fashion
September 28, 2023
Going Behind The Scenes At The Dior Spring/Sumer 2024 Show With Marianna Hewitt In Paris
By Adrienne Faurote
Saint Laurent Strips It Back For The Spring/Summer 2024 Show
Fashion
September 28, 2023
Saint Laurent Strips It Back For The Spring/Summer 2024 Show
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami