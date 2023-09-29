In an extraordinary culinary collaboration, MILA Omakase by Riviera Dining Group (RDG) is joining forces with L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Florida’s exclusive two-Michelin star restaurant. This unique partnership promises to deliver an exceptional gastronomic experience that fuses the culinary heritages of Japanese, Mediterranean, and Modern-French cuisine. The collaboration will unfold in two parts: the first at MILA Omakase on October 3, 4, and 5, 2023, and the second at L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon on January 18, 2024.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Riviera Dining Group

Riviera Dining Group, renowned for curating ultra-luxurious dining experiences, has enlisted the expertise of Executive Chef James Friedberg from L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, a Michelin-starred culinary maestro. Together with RDG’s Head of Culinary, Michaël Michaelidis, who boasts a resume featuring 26 Michelin-star awarded restaurants, and MILA Omakase’s Executive Chef Reiji Yoshizawa, this culinary trio promises to create an unforgettable, interactive, and sensory-stimulating journey for guests.

The intimate 10-seat omakase experience at MILA will immerse guests in a fusion of Japanese-Mediterranean cuisine from MILA Omakase and the modern French touch of L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon. Priced at $390 per person, the exquisite menu will feature delicacies like kusshi oysters, king crab, foie gras ravioli with chestnut cappuccino and white truffle, and bison en croûte. A delectable selection of desserts, including apricot-ginger sorbet and dulce fondant, will round out the gastronomic adventure. Wine enthusiasts can enhance their experience with a special wine pairing option for an additional $200, featuring some of the finest international wines.

The second part of this epicurean journey will offer three seatings at L’Atelier’s renowned 34-seat chef’s counter. This 15-course extravaganza, meticulously curated by the three acclaimed chefs, will close the collaboration in style, giving guests a second chance to savor these culinary delights.

Executive Chef James Friedberg, known for his mastery of experimental flavors, brings fresh ideas to L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon’s ever-evolving seasonal dishes. His culinary journey includes stints at renowned restaurants such as Le Cirque, the two-Michelin-starred GILT restaurant in the New York Palace Hotel, Aureole, and Charlie Palmer’s flagship location in New York City.

MILA Omakase, under the guidance of Chef Michaël Michaelidis and Reiji Yoshizawa, offers an authentic and exclusive dining experience that transports guests to the Far East. Located on the second level of MILA’s trendy rooftop lounge, the space is adorned with delicate cherry blossom trees, minimalist wood accents, Japanese craftsmanship-inspired wallpaper, a dramatic marble countertop, a 500-year-old hinoki wood cutting board, and wall-mounted niches displaying members’ chopsticks.

This culinary partnership promises to be a highlight for food enthusiasts, offering an opportunity to indulge in the finest flavors from around the world. Don’t miss this unforgettable gastronomic adventure brought to you by MILA Omakase and L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon.