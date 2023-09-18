Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

Earlier this year, Loro Piana declared its dedication to sustainable, conscious choices with its new traceability initiative certified by the Aura Blockchain Consortium. Now, Loro Piana has taken another step forward with the unveiling of its new initiative for Fall-Winter 2023/2024 — a permanent capsule collection that reimagines cashmere in an environmentally conscious way. This innovative project breathes new life into the Maison’s knitwear production surplus, championing a circular approach to fashion and addressing the issue of precious fiber waste.

Named “LORO,” which translates to “they” in Italian, this capsule collection transcends trends, generations, and genders. It is designed for everyone, offering a full-size range from 8-year-old children to 4XL for both women and men. The “LORO” Capsule maintains Loro Piana’s unwavering commitment to quality, functionality, and performance, embodying the pinnacle of luxury and the brand’s unparalleled savoir-faire.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

Loro Piana’s vertically integrated production process, which meticulously controls every step from raw fiber to finished product, prioritizes environmental sustainability, biodiversity, and supporting local communities. It is within this framework that the “LORO” Capsule was born. Loro Piana repurposes its knitwear surplus into pure carded cashmere, carefully removing any stitching, zippers, or fastenings by hand. The fabric is then categorized by color, washed, unraveled, and broken down into spinning byproducts. It is finally blended with virgin undyed cashmere to create a blend of the same quality and value as new cashmere.

Crafting each piece of this precious Capsule takes about three working days, showcasing the brand’s exceptional craftsmanship. The result is unique, thanks to Loro Piana’s expertise in reworking its own fibers from different origins, resulting in an extraordinary qualitative hand feel. Cashmere, a rare and precious fiber dear to the brand’s DNA, is obtained exclusively from the under fleece of Capra Hircus or cashmere goats native to mountainous regions of Asia, especially Mongolia and Inner Mongolia. These regions are characterized by harsh climates, making survival challenging for these animals. However, they have developed an extra layer beneath their coarser outer coat — an under fleece made of very fine fibers that trap air and provide exceptional protection against the cold.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

Herders who respect local fauna and live in harmony with nature harvest cashmere fibers between March and May when the climate is milder, and the animals naturally shed their soft, warm cashmere undercoat. With an average fiber diameter of around 15 microns, cashmere is one of the finest and most prized fibers globally, known for its extraordinary thermo-regulating properties. Loro Piana’s commitment to sustainable sourcing ensures that this luxury fiber is obtained responsibly, honoring both nature and tradition.

At the heart of the “LORO” Capsule are four sweaters (turtleneck, round neck, and V-neck), a scarf, and a hat, all featuring clean, contemporary lines and a unique melange palette. The palette is created by mixing virgin undyed cashmere with the colors of the available recycled fibers: Grain Brown, Pure Dunes, Rain Clouds, Dusk Sky, and Red Sand. Complementing these elegant pieces are the 360 Flexy Walk sneakers, featherweight shoes weighing just 360 grams, featuring flexible anti-slip technical soles and a cashmere upper.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

The new collection is now available in Loro Piana boutiques and online at Loro Piana’s website.