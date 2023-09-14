Clase Azul México, the renowned Mexican luxury brand celebrated for its exquisite craftsmanship and exceptional distillates, is making waves with its latest venture, Clase Azul Destinations. This hospitality arm of the brand is all about creating unique spaces where the essence of Clase Azul comes to life through extraordinary experiences inspired by the beauty of Mexico.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul

For aficionados of luxury tequilas and mezcals, Clase Azul México has opened two exclusive boutiques in Los Cabos, Mexico, offering an intimate invitation into the world of Clase Azul. Located at the Los Cabos International Airport and the Shoppes at Palmilla in San Jose del Cabo, these boutiques have become sanctuaries for those seeking the brand’s iconic offerings, as well as rare and limited editions that can’t be found anywhere else — like the upcoming 2023 Dia de Muertos Limited Edition, an annual collector’s gem that will now be exclusively available for purchase at one of Clase Azul’s two Los Cabos boutiques.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul

Transcending beyond the typical shopping experience, the Clase Azul boutiques are spaces where innovative luxury and the brand’s hospitality come together to celebrate the beauty of Mexico as they offer visitors a chance to become part of the Clase Azul family. The airport Boutique at Los Cabos International Airport is hard to miss when traveling through Cabo, as it offers a sophisticated escape within the airport as a dedicated space for Clase Azul’s exclusive lineup. It operates independently, which is a rarity in the spirits world, as brands are typically found alongside others in duty-free shops.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul

The Boutique at La Terraza in Palmilla is an immersive destination that goes beyond just products. It’s located adjacent to the brand’s bar, restaurant, omakase counter, exclusive tasting experience, and A Taste of Culture — a fully immersive experience inspired by Clase Azul’s mission to showcase Mexican culture on a global scale.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Clase Azul

The design and décor fuze the rich Mexican heritage of the brand with the bespoke experience of the boutique. The boutiques were brought to life with the help of a talented team of Mexican artisans whose passion, traditions, and values are reflected in every detail. Case in point: the exquisite tiles adorning the boutique’s walls at La Terraza were handcrafted in-house by the same artisans responsible for creating Clase Azul’s iconic decanters. Design materials were chosen with care and responsibility, including luxurious marble and vegan leather. “We exist to captivate the world through the magic of Mexican culture, and our distillates are just the beginning. We want to create spaces where our brand comes to life,” notes Arturo Lomeli, the founder of Clase Azul México.