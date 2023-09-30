Loli-Bahia stands at the forefront of Chanel’s latest Fall-Winter 2023/24 Ready-to-Wear campaign, by the visionary Virginie Viard. The model is directed by Inez & Vinoodh, in a series of images alternating between black, white, and color. In the words of the famed photographers, “Loli-Bahia represents the quintessence of the CHANEL essence – a confluence of audacity, androgyny, and elegance. She exudes a nuanced blend of grace and resilience.”

Drawing inspiration from the timeless charm of the camellia, the collection revisits the emblematic symbol of the House. It appears embossed on denim Bermuda shorts in contrast over a tweed jacket, embroidered on a satin outfit, printed on a long jersey dress, and on a pair of boots. The color scheme is a soft symphony, showcasing a chiffon and velvet skirt in muted pink, a tricolored dress in crêpe de Chine adorned with pristine white frills on the sleeves, and more. The collection also takes a contemporary turn by infusing masculine aesthetics, seen in the crispness of a shorts-suit or the balance of a short tweed jacket paired with an elegant silk skirt that flows with an asymmetric cut.

Loli-Bahia reminisces, “The campaign evokes memories of the 90s, a period characterized by its unique chicness and the dawn of avant-garde styles. The hair and makeup mirror this essence to perfection.” The model expresses her admiration for the compelling imagery crafted by Inez & Vinoodh, which offers a fresh perspective on the enduring allure of CHANEL. The Fall-Winter 2023/24 Ready-to-Wear collection by CHANEL will grace the boutiques starting September 15th.