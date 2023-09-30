Udonis Haslem
A Haute Look At CHANEL’s Fall-Winter 2023/24 Campaign

Fashion, News

Loli-Bahia stands at the forefront of Chanel’s latest Fall-Winter 2023/24 Ready-to-Wear campaign, by the visionary Virginie Viard. The model is directed by Inez & Vinoodh, in a series of images alternating between black, white, and color. In the words of the famed photographers, “Loli-Bahia represents the quintessence of the CHANEL essence – a confluence of audacity, androgyny, and elegance. She exudes a nuanced blend of grace and resilience.”

Photo Credit: Inez & Vinoodh
Photo Credit: Inez & Vinoodh

Drawing inspiration from the timeless charm of the camellia, the collection revisits the emblematic symbol of the House. It appears embossed on denim Bermuda shorts in contrast over a tweed jacket, embroidered on a satin outfit, printed on a long jersey dress, and on a pair of boots. The color scheme is a soft symphony, showcasing a chiffon and velvet skirt in muted pink, a tricolored dress in crêpe de Chine adorned with pristine white frills on the sleeves, and more. The collection also takes a contemporary turn by infusing masculine aesthetics, seen in the crispness of a shorts-suit or the balance of a short tweed jacket paired with an elegant silk skirt that flows with an asymmetric cut.

Photo Credit: Inez & Vinoodh

Loli-Bahia reminisces, “The campaign evokes memories of the 90s, a period characterized by its unique chicness and the dawn of avant-garde styles. The hair and makeup mirror this essence to perfection.” The model expresses her admiration for the compelling imagery crafted by Inez & Vinoodh, which offers a fresh perspective on the enduring allure of CHANEL. The Fall-Winter 2023/24 Ready-to-Wear collection by CHANEL will grace the boutiques starting September 15th. 

Photo Credit: Inez & Vinoodh

 

