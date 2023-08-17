Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

In a groundbreaking moment that combines luxury, innovation, and automotive excellence, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has introduced its latest masterpiece, the Rolls-Royce Spectre, to the North American audience during the ‘The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering’ during Monterey Car Week 2023. Emerging less than two years after the announcement of Rolls-Royce’s electrification initiative, Spectre is a testament to the brand’s commitment to ushering in a new era of super-luxury motoring.

Spectre, is a part of Rolls-Royce’s forward-thinking approach, marking the inception of Rolls-Royce 3.0—a new chapter in the brand’s illustrious history. The journey to bring Spectre to life involved rigorous testing, spanning over 1.5 million miles and fifty thousand hours. The end result is a super coupe that seamlessly encapsulates the essence of a Rolls-Royce—luxury first, electric vehicle second.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

The vehicle includes SPIRIT, a revolutionary digital architecture that forges an even closer bond between the client and their car. This elegant interface allows clients to extend their bespoke experience into the digital realm, even selecting instrument dial colors to harmonize with the interior design.

Furthermore, Spectre integrates seamlessly with Whispers, Rolls-Royce’s cutting-edge digital app. This app not only grants access to a treasure trove of vehicle-related information but also opens the doors to a world of lifestyle opportunities that enhance the Rolls-Royce ownership experience.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Inside the luxurious embrace of Spectre, passengers are enveloped in a captivating ambiance—a true four-seater ‘art lounge.’ This space marries traditional luxury craftsmanship with innovative technology, beautifully exemplified by the iconic Starlight Headliner that now extends to the Starlight Doors, bathing the interior in the gentle glow of 4,796 stars. The Illuminated Fascia, a marvel that required over 10,000 hours of development, surrounds the illuminated nameplate with 5,500 stars, showcasing Rolls-Royce’s unparalleled mastery of craftsmanship.

As Martin Fritsches, President, of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North America said himself, “Rolls-Royce Spectre demonstrates how we deliver the ultimate Rolls-Royce luxury experience with electric propulsion. Our designers and engineers worked seamlessly and with constant input from our clients to create the first all-electric Rolls-Royce motor car. With a prime directive to create a Rolls-Royce first, Spectre delivers the silence, power, and luxury experience our clients demand. With the new ‘Spirit’ digital interface and the first EV to use the renown ‘Architecture of Luxury,’ Spectre is the most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce ever. I can’t think of a better place for the North American public debut than here in California, the epicenter of EV development and home to so many loyal Rolls-Royce clients.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Spectre, a true embodiment of the brand’s dedication to excellence, provides clients with a palette of new colors and wood finishes curated by the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Design Collective. Each commission is a masterpiece of personal expression, bearing the hallmarks of true handcraftsmanship and luxury.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars warmly introduced Spectre into their North American family through two unique commissions of the Ghost and Cullinan models. The Ghost shines in Tucana Purple with a Lime Green Coachline. As for the Black Badge Cullinan, it includes an Iced Gunmetal exterior, exclusive Black Badge Wheels, and an interior combining Grace White and Black with vibrant mandarin highlights and intricate Black Badge technical Fibre designs.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

As the world takes notice of these creations, the Rolls-Royce Spectre will stand as the brand’s legacy of embracing the future of luxury electric motoring. The North American debut during Monterey Car Week 2023 marks not only a milestone for Rolls-Royce but also a defining moment in the world of automotive excellence.