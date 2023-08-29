Taylor Fritz
Cover Story
The Sky Is The Limit For America’s Top Ranked Tennis Pro, Taylor Fritz
Aaron Donald
Cover Story
LA Rams Star Aaron Donald On The Art Of Starting Over
Jalen Ramsey
Cover Story
Jalen Ramsey Is A Ray Of Sunshine After Signing With The Miami Dolphins
Matt Judon
Cover Story
New England Patriots Star Matt Judon Is Cultivating His NFL Career Exactly The Way He Wants: With Positivity
Sam Howell
Cover Story
Sam Howell Is Leading The Charge In His First Year As The Starting QB Of The Washington Commanders. But Is He Stressed? Not Even A Little.

Louis Vuitton Taps #1 World-Ranked Tennis Phenom, Carlos Alcaraz, For The Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Formalwear Campaign

Fashion, News, Sports

Louis Vuitton Taps #1 World-Ranked Tennis Phenom, Carlos Alcaraz, For The Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Formalwear CampaignPhoto Credit: Dan Jackson for Louis Vuitton

While this week all eyes are on Carlos Alcaraz as the US Open 2023 takes center stage in New York, the fashion industry also has its eyes on the rising tennis star as Louis Vuitton has unveiled its highly anticipated Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Formalwear campaign. Starring the House Ambassador and tennis prodigy Alcaraz, fresh off his triumph at Wimbledon and ascending to the World #1 ranking, the campaign shows Alcaraz through a contemporary yet sophisticated lens.

Louis Vuitton Taps #1 World-Ranked Tennis Phenom, Carlos Alcaraz, For The Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Formalwear CampaignPhoto Credit: Dan Jackson for Louis Vuitton

In this visual storytelling masterpiece, Louis Vuitton unveils a side of Alcaraz that seamlessly blends his athletic prowess with the world of high fashion. The campaign captures the essence of a new era in men’s formalwear, redefining the codes of tailoring in menswear. Alcaraz stands as the epitome of this fusion, showcasing the dynamic spirit and mastery of his craft.

Louis Vuitton Taps #1 World-Ranked Tennis Phenom, Carlos Alcaraz, For The Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Formalwear CampaignPhoto Credit: Dan Jackson for Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton Taps #1 World-Ranked Tennis Phenom, Carlos Alcaraz, For The Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Formalwear CampaignPhoto Credit: Dan Jackson for Louis Vuitton

The campaign is a symphony of motion, elegance, and skill. Alcaraz, with his characteristic on-court flair, performs choreographed movements that mirror his tennis champion status. The visuals are a harmonious dance between timeless eveningwear and elevated staples from the Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection. As he dons Louis Vuitton’s meticulously crafted pieces, Alcaraz embodies the brand’s commitment to excellence and innovation in both sports and fashion — further positioning him as an icon both on and off the court. 

Louis Vuitton Taps #1 World-Ranked Tennis Phenom, Carlos Alcaraz, For The Men’s Spring-Summer 2024 Formalwear CampaignPhoto Credit: Dan Jackson for Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2024 Formalwear campaign is set to be a game-changer in the world of fashion, redefining the meaning of modern masculinity — once again proving that fashion is more than meets the eye.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Maestro Dobel Tequila
Haute Scene
August 29, 2023
Cocktail Of The Week: The Maestro Dobel Ace Paloma
By Laura Schreffler
Wild Flower Farms
News
August 28, 2023
Eleven Madison Park & Hudson Valley’s Wildflower Farms Are Joining Forces For The Ultimate Plant-Based Dining Experience
By Laura Schreffler
Emily Ruhl
Celebrities
August 28, 2023
Spotlight On: Producer, Podcaster, Designer + Actor Emily Ruhl
By Laura Schreffler
Longines Returns As The Official Partner & Timekeeper For The 47th Hampton Classic Horse Show
Haute Time
August 28, 2023
Longines Returns As The Official Partner & Timekeeper For The 47th Hampton Classic Horse Show
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami