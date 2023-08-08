Matt Judon
Cover Story
New England Patriots Star Matt Judon Is Cultivating His NFL Career Exactly The Way He Wants: With Positivity
Sam Howell
Cover Story
Sam Howell Is Leading The Charge In His First Year As The Starting QB Of The Washington Commanders. But Is He Stressed? Not Even A Little.
Rachel Zoe
Cover Story
Rachel Zoe’s Summertime Mission Isn’t A Tan — It’s Helping Fellow Females Find Self-Empowerment
Kristin Davis
Cover Story
And Just Like That… Kristin Davis Is Celebrating 25 Years Of “Sex And The City”
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany's
Cover Story
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany’s

Etro Strengthens Its Retail Expansion Plan With The Opening Of Its First-Ever Boutique In Monte Carlo

Fashion, News

Etro Strengthens Its Retail Expansion Plan With The Opening Of Its First-Ever Boutique In Monte CarloPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Etro

Italian luxury fashion house, Etro, continues to captivate the world with its iconic style and distinctive aesthetic. The brand has recently unveiled an exciting trio of new retail spaces, including their first mono-brand boutique in Monte Carlo, an exquisite shop-in-shop at Rinascente in Milan, and a chic corner at Harrods on London’s illustrious first floor. The newly designed spaces effortlessly blend noble materials and innovative textures, presenting a subtle visual contrast that beautifully reflects the essence of Etro’s brand codes. Walnut wood and champagne-finished metal converge to create a harmonious sequence of artisanal furnishings, all proudly crafted in Italy. Notably, the bespoke woven carpet in agave and metal adds a touch of exclusivity and luxury to the ambiance.

Embracing both heritage and modernity, Etro’s creative team masterfully integrates resin, concrete, and tailored lighting solutions into the design. The iconic Paisley-patterned wallpaper, a hallmark of the brand, graces the walls, while soft upholstered seats provide comfort and elegance. The color palette, a fusion of lively and natural shades, completes the sophisticated atmosphere, inviting customers into a world of timeless beauty.

Etro’s first-ever boutique in Monte Carlo has opened its doors at the prestigious Metropole Shopping Monte-Carlo. This exceptional space will showcase both the Etro Women’s and Men’s ready-to-wear collections, providing the discerning clientele of Monte Carlo with a taste of the brand’s exquisite designs and craftsmanship.

Then, in collaboration with the multidisciplinary design studio Thirtyone, Etro has enriched its presence at Rinascente Milan with a new captivating shop-in-shop. Focused on showcasing the Etro Women’s ready-to-wear collection, this stylish and refined space will undoubtedly become a destination for fashion enthusiasts seeking an array of exquisite choices. Meanwhile, in London, entering Harrods on London’s first floor, visitors will be captivated by Etro’s alluring corner, designed to highlight the brand’s exclusive Women’s collection. With an emphasis on elegance and sophistication, this space allows fashion enthusiasts to indulge in the unique charm of Etro’s designs, blending the Italian heritage with contemporary allure.

Etro’s expansion into Monte Carlo, Milan, and London underscores the brand’s commitment to bringing its extraordinary vision of Italian luxury to discerning customers around the world. By combining tradition and innovation, Etro continues to captivate the fashion world, offering an unmatched experience that seamlessly blends heritage with modernity.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Ralph Lauren Returns To The US Open Tennis Championships For Its 18th Year
Fashion
August 8, 2023
Ralph Lauren Returns To The US Open Tennis Championships For Its 18th Year
By Adrienne Faurote
The Macallan
Cocktail of the Week
August 8, 2023
Cocktail Of The Week: The Macallan’s Harmony Of The Symphony At Miami’s Il Mulino
By Laura Schreffler
Loewe Is The Latest Luxury Brand To Makes Its Move To East Hampton
Fashion
August 8, 2023
Loewe Is The Latest Luxury Brand To Make Its Move To East Hampton
By Adrienne Faurote
A Pasta Bar
City Guide
August 7, 2023
Hugo Boss Joins Forces With NYC’s A Pasta Bar On First Major American Restaurant Collaboration
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami