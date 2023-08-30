The Chicest Places To Drink And Dine This NYFW

Haute Living presents an insider’s guide to the most stylish drinking and dining destinations of the season. These eight restaurants and bars feature impeccable design, delectable dishes, and an air of exclusivity, creating an unforgettable experience that perfectly complements the excitement of the fashion-forward festivities.

THE NINES

The Nines, a chic downtown supper club and piano bar channeling the sophistication of Europe’s most illustrious establishments like Bar Hemingway at the Ritz Paris and Dukes Bar in London. Step into a world of classic cocktails, delectable French cuisine, and an arresting décor featuring rich red interiors, sparkling chandeliers, and plush banquettes. Notably, the lavish leopard print carpet adds a daring and fashionable touch. The brainchild of Jon Neidich, the mastermind behind Golden Age Hospitality, The Nines embodies the essence of vintage New York, shrouded in elegance and allure as you draw back the crimson velvet curtains. The space unfolds above its sister lounge, Acme. Patrons revel in live performances spanning jazz to classics, serenaded by resident artists.

SARTIANO’S

Beneath the Mercer Hotel, a hidden gem thrives – Sartiano’s. Opened this summer in the space formerly occupied by Mercer Kitchen, Sartiano’s reimagines Italian dining with a modern twist. Crafted by hospitality veteran Scott Sartiano, the mind behind Zero Bond, and led by Culinary Director Chef Alfred Portale and Executive Chef Chris Lewnes. No element is left unattended, The fusion of downtown sophistication and Mediterranean charm stems from Studio Sofield’s artistry, drawing inspiration from Sartiano’s journeys to Tuscan villas and iconic landmarks such as Rome’s Borghese Villa Museum. This Soho spot has quickly become a haute dining destination.

LE DIVE

Nestled in the heart of Dimes Square, often dubbed as Manhattan’s trendiest neighborhood, sits Le Dive – a charming Parisian-style natural wine bar. The interior is cozy with limited seating, while the spacious outdoor setting provides the perfect vantage point for people watching. Le Dive attracts a chic clientele, and it’s a certainty that during fashion week, the bar will be a haute haven for stylish show goers.

DEUX CHATS

Sitting on a corner right near the Williamsburg Bridge is Deux Chats, another haute spot from Golden Age Hospitality the group behind Le Dive and The Nines. The intimate space channels the elegance of art nouveau French brasseries. A perfect setting for post-fashion show drinks with shared small plates. The luminous, high-ceilinged space is adorned with vintage mirrors, classic black and white photographs, and intricate light fixtures, setting the scene for delicious cocktails and a selection of superb seafood options on the menu.

JAC’S ON BOND

Jac’s On Bond is located in NoHo, the chic new bar took over the space once occupied by the smile cafe. This downtown destination is the definition of sleek, with a black marble bar, understated neutral walls, a camel-toned pool table, plush suede-paneled booths, and blush-hued table tops. Jac’s On Bond serves as a place for neighbors, creatives, and intellectuals to enjoy drinks, bites, and a game of pool. Jac’s On Bond was created for the neighborhood, by the neighborhood. With partnerships such as New York’s acclaimed hip-hop photographer Janette Beckman, whose iconic pieces grace the walls, as well as downtown streetwear designer Angelo Baque of AWAKE NY, responsible for the unique employee uniforms, this establishment is the perfect spot to drink and dine during NYFW.

THE ROOF

THE ROOF is the ideal destination for a drink, this rooftop bar is the perfect relaxing retreat after a day filled with shows. Located on top of the PUBLIC Hotel, THE ROOF offers 360 degree panoramic views of the city. After enjoying THE ROOF, attend one of the many star studded after-parties taking place at the PUBLIC Hotel.

FASANO

Established in 1902, Fasano Holds International Prestige for Excellence in Service and Hospitality. To celebrate NYFW, Baretto, the beloved live music destination situated above Fasano Restaurant, is poised to launch its fall program on September 8th and 9th with performances by renowned Brazilian singer and composer, Jair Oliveira. Each subsequent Friday and Saturday, the award-winning bar will host the city’s finest jazz and bossa nova artists. Designed by architect Isay Weinfeld, Baretto provides an intimate, elegant space with plush lounge seating, signature cocktails, and an exquisite array of small plates.

WOLF

Set against the backdrop of West 57th and Broadway with views of midtown Manhattan, located in Nordstrom’s incredibly chic flagship store is Wolf. Crafted in partnership with acclaimed chef Ethan Stowell, a multiple James Beard Award nominee and a distinguished figure in Seattle’s culinary scene, Wolf serves Italian-inspired dishes with a Pacific Northwest flair, weaving a unique culinary narrative.