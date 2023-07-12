Photo Credit: Courtesy Carl Timpone / BFA

The renowned luxury Italian brand, Loro Piana, hosted an enchanting soirée on Saturday, July 8th, 2023, to unveil its exquisite Summer Resort 2023 Collection. The setting for this intimate cocktail and dinner event was none other than Chef Yann Nury’s Shelter Island Summer pop-up, adding an extra touch of charm to an already summer-approved setting.

Nestled in a bucolic backdrop, the event transported guests into a realm of relaxed elegance and embodied the essence of Loro Piana’s outdoor lifestyle. Against this idyllic setting, attendees were treated to an array of seasonal specialties, live music, and an opportunity to revel in the Maison’s embodiment of the Italian spirit of vacation living.

The Summer Resort 2023 Collection by Loro Piana captures the ineffable allure of Italian summers. The designs feature easy-going silhouettes that effortlessly drape over the body, granting wearers the freedom to embrace the joys of the season. With exceptional taste and evocative aesthetics, the collection is a testament to the brand’s mastery of style and craftsmanship.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana

Throughout the evening, guests were introduced to various vignettes showcasing Loro Piana’s signature accents and pieces from the newly launched Art de La Table Collection. These every day yet aesthetically refined objects epitomize the Maison’s lifestyle and savoir-faire in the realm of home décor. Whether for indoor or outdoor use, the fabric accessories, including placemats, napkins, and runners, are meticulously crafted from the finest materials, such as cotton, linen, and polypropylene. Meanwhile, the cups, plates, small bowls, and large serving bowls are handmade in Italy using bone porcelain—a prized, lightweight, and durable translucent white porcelain that requires at least three days of meticulous work for each piece.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Carl Timpone / BFA

Photo Credit: Courtesy Carl Timpone / BFA

The event drew an impressive crowd of notable attendees who gathered to celebrate Loro Piana’s iconic brand. Among those in attendance were Matthieu Garnier, the CEO of Loro Piana North America, along with prominent figures such as Will Arnett, Alessandra Brawn, Casey Fremont, Sally Singer, Pamela Tick, Hannah Bronfman-Fallis, Brendan Fallis, Coco Bassey, and Vanessa Fuchs, among others.

Loro Piana’s Summer Resort 2023 Collection event left guests captivated by the brand’s ability to embody the spirit of luxurious outdoor living. With their evocative designs and impeccable craftsmanship, Loro Piana continues to set the standard for timeless elegance and sophisticated style.