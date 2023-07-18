Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Macallan

The Macallan, one of the world’s finest whisky makers, invites consumers to embark on an unparalleled experience — The Macallan Monterey Car Week Experience — celebrating the highly anticipated Horizon single malt, a remarkable collaboration with Bentley Motors. Come August, The Macallan is presenting an incredibly rare opportunity for whisky and automotive enthusiasts at the prestigious Monterey Car Week in Pebble Beach, California.

For five days, guests will indulge in immersive engagements and a series of VIP events that showcase the epitome of luxury and craftsmanship. Highlights of the experience include an exclusive introduction to the coveted Horizon whisky, a product of The Macallan’s esteemed collaboration with Bentley Motors. And guests will receive the opportunity to fully discover the House of The Macallan, an interactive tasting experience that reveals the brand’s storied legacy and innovative approach to whisky-making.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Macallan

As part of this extraordinary journey, guests will have the rare opportunity to engage with The Macallan Master Whisky Maker, Kirsteen Campbell, in a private tasting and dining experience that promises to be nothing short of extraordinary. The experience also grants access to renowned Monterey Car Week events, including The Quail, and an exhilarating Test Drive Experience with Bentley Motors.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Macallan

The luxury accommodations at La Playa Carmel provide the perfect setting for guests to unwind and relish in the beauty of Pebble Beach. For connoisseurs seeking a distinctive and unforgettable way to experience Monterey Car Week, The Macallan’s exclusive offering promises to be an unparalleled celebration of whisky, luxury, and automotive excellence. Secure your spot for this extraordinary event and join us in raising a glass to the highly anticipated Horizon whisky and the enduring spirit of The Macallan-Bentley collaboration (from August 17th – August 21st) by clicking the link here.