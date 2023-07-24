Sam Howell
Reserve Padel Hosts Summer Festivity in Hamptons With Casamigos

News

Padel fever swept the luxurious retreats of the Hamptons recently with A-listers flocking to Reserve Padel’s Summer Hamptons Exhibition and Party with Casamigos.

Wyclef Jean and Wayne Boich

Photo Credit: Omar Vega | Reserve

With its unique blend of athleticism, strategy, and social interaction, padel has become the latest craze, captivating Miamians, New Yorkers, and Hamptonites alike.

Following the recent opening of Reserve’s newly opened padel club in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards, Reserve took over the Hamptons with an all-day exhibition held at Reserve Founder Wayne Boich’s private residence in Southampton over the weekend. Saturday’s event brought together some of the world’s top padel players, including former world #1 Juan Martin Diaz. Joining them were an array of notable guests, such as renowned artist Daniel Ashram, Danielle Bernstein from We Wore What, Equinox’s Harvey Spevak, Bruce Beal from Related Group, Kith’s Ronnie Fieg, and power couple Melissa Wood-Tepperberg and Noah Tepperberg.

Wyclef Jean and Daniel Arsham

Photo Credit: Omar Vega | Reserve

But the event wasn’t just about intense matches. Reserve and Casamigos pulled out all the stops to create unforgettable surprises. After an early morning of yoga and an exhilarating afternoon of thrilling gameplay and Casamigos cocktails, the evening transitioned into a BBQ extravaganza. The highlight of the night was a special surprise performance by the one and only Wyclef Jean. Before taking the stage, Wyclef received a personal padel lesson from Wayne Boich himself, fine-tuning his skills. The night was complete with shots of Casamigos tequila shared between Wyclef and the enthusiastic crowd.

Ronnie Fieg and Juan Martin Diaz

Photo Credit: Omar Vega | Reserve

