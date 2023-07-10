NTRODUCING THE INTRIGUING WORLD OF THE CABINET OF CURIOSITIES BY MARC NEWSON, THE WORLD-RENOWNED DESIGNER’S NEW VISION OF THE LOUIS VUITTON TRUNK.

At this year’s Milan Design Week, Louis Vuitton revealed the Cabinet of Curiosities by Marc Newson — a showcase of an extraordinary amalgamation of creativity and innovation and one of the most anticipated events in the design industry. Newson, famous for his captivating designs and multidisciplinary approach, joined forces with the luxury fashion Maison to create a collection that seamlessly blends art, design, and craftsmanship. The collaboration between the two design powerhouses has resulted in a dynamic repertoire of exclusive and limited-edition pieces, including luggage and bags. Newson’s penchant for pushing boundaries perfectly complements Louis Vuitton’s heritage of exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance, garnering the attention of design aficionados.

The latest stage in the long-standing partnership between Louis Vuitton and Newson, the Cabinet of Curiosities by Marc Newson transforms the legendary Maison’s travel trunk into a sophisticated work of art destined for display.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

A true visionary, Newson has transported viewers to a world of wonder — where imagination knows no boundaries — through the Cabinet of Curiosities. Newson’s expertise in working with a diverse range of materials, from wood and metal to glass and ceramics, is evident throughout every element of the piece. On the exterior, Newson honors the design DNA of the Louis Vuitton travel trunk with the signature monogrammed canvas; however, on the inside, Newson completely reimagined the piece.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton/Chris Brooks

Inside, Newson has designed and placed 19 leather-covered cubes (in three different sizes) that can be rearranged in over a thousand different configurations; some of these cubes even have secret compartments for trinkets. This design transforms the trunk into a display object, giving the opportunity to shoe valuables like books, artworks, and travel souvenirs in an artistic way. For the ultimate personal touch, the cubes can be designed in various colorways, from natural VVN leather to vibrant yellow, red, green, and blue hues.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton/Matthieu Salvaing Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton/Matthieu Salvaing

Throughout the last several decades, Louis Vuitton has continued to make its most historical objects into pieces meant to last forever, and the Cabinet of Curiosities by Marc Newson is the ultimate testament. In fact, the Cabinet of Curiosities by Marc Newson is more than a mere furniture piece — it is synonymous with the Louis Vuitton brand pillars; it is an invitation to delve into the realms of imagination, knowledge, and curiosity.