Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casamigos

Casamigos, the renowned tequila and mezcal brand co-founded by George Clooney, Rande Gerber, and Mike Meldman, has unveiled its latest creation: Casamigos Cristalino. This innovative addition to the beloved Casamigos repertoire introduces a unique twist to the Cristalino category, showcasing the expertise and craftsmanship that has made Casamigos a household name.

If you’re not familiar, Cristalino tequila is a refined and smooth expression of the traditional Mexican spirit, known for its crystal-clear — living true to its name — appearance and refined taste. Through a meticulous aging and filtration process, it combines the complexity and depth of flavors acquired during aging with the smoothness and purity of a clear tequila.

But in true Casamigos fashion, the brand took the Cristalino launch to the next level. Unlike most Cristalinos on the market, Casamigos Cristalino is made from their award-winning Casamigos Reposado Tequila, renowned for its exceptional texture and character. “Casamigos Cristalino is made with 100% Blue Weber agave Casamigos Reposado Tequila,” Gerber reveals to us. “Most Cristalinos are anejo-based; we chose to use our Reposado. With our Casamigos Cristalino, we have a tequila that has the complexity and character of our reposado with the clear, crisp, bright notes of our blanco.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casamigos

Crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave sourced from the fertile Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, Casamigos Cristalino Reposado undergoes a meticulous production process. It is twice distilled and aged to perfection in American white oak barrels, followed by a precise charcoal filtration to restore the crispness and vibrant agave flavor of the Blanco Tequila while retaining some of the unique cask influences. The result is a crystal-clear spirit that captivates the senses.

“George [Clooney] and I are passionate about Casamigos and everything we do,” Gerber explains. “Just as we made our tequila and mezcal, we wanted to create a Cristalino that we wanted to drink. There’s a growing population curious about Cristalino in the States. We have been working on this for a while and are excited people will finally get the chance to drink it.”

On the palate, Casamigos Cristalino offers a crisp and clean profile with captivating aromas of cocoa and caramel. Subtle notes of agave seamlessly blend with delicate hints of oaky vanilla bean, dried raisin, and fig, culminating in a silky-smooth finish that lingers pleasantly. Clooney and Gerber were personally involved in the selection process, ensuring that the flavor profile met their exacting standards.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Casamigos

Adhering to the elevated design codes of the brand, the Cristalino is elegantly presented in the brand’s signature bottle design, aligning seamlessly with the Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo offerings. A brand with such a passionate history as the journey of Casamigos began during tequila-filled nights shared among friends and family, including Clooney and Gerber, the launch of the Casamigos Cristalino serves as a testament to the community that shares the same passion for premium quality and innovation in the industry.

With its enticing taste and the passion of its founders behind it, Casamigos Cristalino is poised to captivate tequila enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike, adding another remarkable chapter to the success story of Casamigos.