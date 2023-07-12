How Katerina Perez Became The Go-To Source For Jewelry Trends

Jewelry specialist and Key Opinion Leader Katerina Perez developed a love for jewelry at a young age through playing with the treasures in her grandmother’s jewelry box. This passion for all things precious, as well as expertise garnered through working in the jewelry industry for 12 years, would eventually lead her to become a renowned expert and the go-to source for key trends related to jewelry.

Katerina was born and raised in Russia but left her home country at the age of 21 to further her education in the UK. She lived there for 16 years before moving to Paris with her husband and 7-year-old son. During her time in the UK, Katerina worked in client-facing roles in retail and management environments for prestigious jewelry brands such as Tiffany & Co., Chaumet, Asprey, and Boghossian while studying for a Gemmology Diploma at Gem-A – the Gemmological Association of Great Britain. Facing clients and understanding their needs was the first step in understanding how important trends are in the world of jewelry and how much they interest clients.

Katerina’s passion for jewelry artistry led her to start katerinaperez.com blog, which eventually became the launchpad for her successful career as an influencer, consultant and public speaker. She is the first jewelry blogger to bring high jewelry to Instagram and has since become a well-respected voice in the industry. Her writing style, which is rooted in her passion for jewelry, sets her apart from others in the field.

Katerina’s mission is to inspire as many women as possible to appreciate and wear jewelry that is meaningful to them. She aims to help women understand jewelry and not be afraid to try new pieces, discover something different, and embrace new forms of self-expression. Katerina hopes to make jewelry a part of women’s daily wardrobes and to help them look and feel amazing. She advocates for not focusing on trends too much when it comes to jewelry but rather develop one’s personal style that will emphasise that person’s individual style and uniqueness.

As a jewelry aficionado, Katerina has honed her skills and cultivated a keen eye for aesthetics and quality. She writes only about jewelry that she is passionate about, focusing on the levels of craftsmanship that have contributed to its journey from idea to fully finished piece. This dedication to the art of high jewelry and the people who work in this sector have transformed her website into the go-to source for online jewelry inspiration.

If you are passionate about high jewelry, check out Katerina’s website and follow @katerina_perez’s Instagram for the daily dose of all things precious.

Written in partnership with Ascend