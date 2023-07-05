Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany's
Cover Story
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany’s
Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe
Cover Story
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

From Chanel To Dior, These Are The Best Autumn-Winter 2023/24 Haute Couture Looks

Fashion, News

From Chanel To Dior, These Are The Best Autumn-Winter 2023/24 Haute Couture LooksPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

The couture Autumn-Winter 2023/24 collections have arrived, showcasing the pinnacle of luxury and artistry in fashion. From the grand runways of Paris to the ateliers of renowned fashion houses, designers have unveiled their exquisite creations that embody the spirit of couture. The collections are a harmonious blend of meticulous craftsmanship, opulent fabrics, and innovative design, capturing the imagination and pushing the boundaries of sartorial elegance. Each piece tells a story of creativity with intricate embroideries, hand-sewn embellishments, and breathtaking silhouettes. From Virginie Viard’s sophisticated play on opposites at Chanel to Maria Grazia Chiuri revisiting her idea of haute couture through silhouettes like the tunic, the cape, and the stole at Dior, these are the hautest looks on the runways.

DIOR

From Chanel To Dior, These Are The Best Autumn-Winter 2023/24 Haute Couture LooksPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Dior

CHANEL

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

BALENCIAGA

From Chanel To Dior, These Are The Best Autumn-Winter 2023/24 Haute Couture LooksPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga

GIORGIO ARMANI PRIVÉ

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani

PREVIOUS POST
The Maybourne Beverly Hills
News
July 5, 2023
For A 360 Degree Five-Star Experience, Stay At The Maybourne Beverly Hills
By Laura Schreffler
Jac's On Bond Is Elevating Manhattan's Luxury Bar Scene Through A Vintage Lens
City Guide
July 5, 2023
Jac’s On Bond Is Elevating Manhattan’s Luxury Bar Scene Through A Vintage Lens
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Isabel Marant Makes A Chic Entrance In The Hamptons With Its First-Ever Boutique
Fashion
July 3, 2023
Isabel Marant Makes A Chic Entrance In The Hamptons With Its First-Ever Boutique
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Fendi C'mon Bag
Fashion
July 3, 2023
Fendi Just Launched The ‘It’ Bag Of The Summer: Introducing The Fendi C’mon Bag
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami