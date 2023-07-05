Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

The couture Autumn-Winter 2023/24 collections have arrived, showcasing the pinnacle of luxury and artistry in fashion. From the grand runways of Paris to the ateliers of renowned fashion houses, designers have unveiled their exquisite creations that embody the spirit of couture. The collections are a harmonious blend of meticulous craftsmanship, opulent fabrics, and innovative design, capturing the imagination and pushing the boundaries of sartorial elegance. Each piece tells a story of creativity with intricate embroideries, hand-sewn embellishments, and breathtaking silhouettes. From Virginie Viard’s sophisticated play on opposites at Chanel to Maria Grazia Chiuri revisiting her idea of haute couture through silhouettes like the tunic, the cape, and the stole at Dior, these are the hautest looks on the runways.

DIOR

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

CHANEL

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

BALENCIAGA

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga

GIORGIO ARMANI PRIVÉ

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani