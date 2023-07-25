Photo Credit: Getty Images

DJ Khaled, the renowned music producer, and artist, hosted the star-studded inaugural WE THE BEST FOUNDATION X JORDAN BRAND GOLF CLASSIC at Miami Beach Golf Club on July 21, 2023. The event brought together a plethora of A-list attendees and golfers, including the likes of Serena Williams, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Odell Beckham Jr, Quavo, Timbaland, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Bubba Watson, and many more. The occasion was not just a showcase of golfing prowess but also a platform to extend support to various charitable organizations.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Photo Credit: Getty Images

During the festivities, DJ Khaled and event partner Snipes presented a generous donation of $20,000 to Fore Life, a non-profit organization empowering vulnerable youth through golf and character-building skills, and an additional $10,000 to Circle of Brotherhood, a Miami-based organization committed to community service, crime prevention, and youth mentorship, predominantly comprising Black men from diverse backgrounds.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The tournament featured a shotgun tee-off at 9:30 am, with participants playing in a scramble style to compete for the prestigious title. Following the thrilling round of golf, an awards ceremony, emceed by Michael Eaves, and an exclusive DJ set by Swizz Beatz added to the festive ambiance.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The winners and superlatives of the 2023 WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC were celebrated during the awards ceremony, with the top honors going to the team comprised of DJ Khaled, Bubba Watson, Michael Block, and Terius “The-Dream” Youngdell Gesteelde-Diamant. Other notable accolades included Best Dressed, awarded to Asahd Khaled, and Longest Drive, claimed by Jason Taylor.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The celebrations commenced the night before the tournament with a We the Best Foundation x Jordan Brand cocktail party and dinner at Swan in Miami. The event featured a silent auction, allowing guests to bid on an array of exclusive collectors’ items, including a signed basketball by Michael Jordan, a Tom Brady-signed helmet, a Steph Curry signed print and jersey, and a chance to play golf with DJ Khaled himself, among other unique items.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

DJ Khaled’s passion for golf and desire to give back to the community were evident throughout the event. Earlier this summer, he graced the cover of Golf Digest, with the magazine praising his golf wisdom and love for the sport. The golf tournament served as a testament to Khaled’s commitment to using his platform for philanthropy and making a positive impact.

The 2023 WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC was brought to life through collaborations with esteemed partners, sponsors, and vendors, including Jordan Brand, Cincoro Tequila, Gatorade, PGA Tour, Top Golf, and many others. The event not only showcased sporting excellence but also underscored the power of unity and generosity in giving back — ultimately making it a new annual staple within the Miami community.