Sam Howell
Cover Story
Sam Howell Is Leading The Charge In His First Year As The Starting QB Of The Washington Commanders. But Is He Stressed? Not Even A Little.
Rachel Zoe
Cover Story
Rachel Zoe’s Summertime Mission Isn’t A Tan — It’s Helping Fellow Females Find Self-Empowerment
Kristin Davis
Cover Story
And Just Like That… Kristin Davis Is Celebrating 25 Years Of “Sex And The City”
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany's
Cover Story
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany’s
Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”

DJ Khaled Hosts The Inaugural Annual We The Best Foundation x Jordan Brand Golf Classic In Miami — And It Was A Major Success

News

DJ Khaled Hosts The Inaugural Annual We The Best Foundation x Jordan Brand Gold Classic In Miami — And It Was A Major Success
DJ Khaled

Photo Credit: Getty Images

DJ Khaled, the renowned music producer, and artist, hosted the star-studded inaugural WE THE BEST FOUNDATION X JORDAN BRAND GOLF CLASSIC at Miami Beach Golf Club on July 21, 2023. The event brought together a plethora of A-list attendees and golfers, including the likes of Serena Williams, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Odell Beckham Jr, Quavo, Timbaland, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Bubba Watson, and many more. The occasion was not just a showcase of golfing prowess but also a platform to extend support to various charitable organizations.

DJ Khaled Hosts The Inaugural Annual We The Best Foundation x Jordan Brand Gold Classic In Miami — And It Was A Major Success
Sean Combs and DJ Khaled celebrate the inaugural We The Best Foundation Classic at Miami Beach Golf Club

Photo Credit: Getty Images

DJ Khaled Hosts The Inaugural Annual We The Best Foundation x Jordan Brand Gold Classic In Miami — And It Was A Major Success
Johnny Damon, Joey Fatone, Luis Fonsi, Joe Mulvi, and DJ Khaled

Photo Credit: Getty Images

During the festivities, DJ Khaled and event partner Snipes presented a generous donation of $20,000 to Fore Life, a non-profit organization empowering vulnerable youth through golf and character-building skills, and an additional $10,000 to Circle of Brotherhood, a Miami-based organization committed to community service, crime prevention, and youth mentorship, predominantly comprising Black men from diverse backgrounds.

DJ Khaled Hosts The Inaugural Annual We The Best Foundation x Jordan Brand Gold Classic In Miami — And It Was A Major Success
The Dream

Photo Credit: Getty Images

DJ Khaled Hosts The Inaugural Annual We The Best Foundation x Jordan Brand Gold Classic In Miami — And It Was A Major Success
Bobby Bradley, Kyle Berkshire, Cedric the Entertainer, and Angie Martinez

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The tournament featured a shotgun tee-off at 9:30 am, with participants playing in a scramble style to compete for the prestigious title. Following the thrilling round of golf, an awards ceremony, emceed by Michael Eaves, and an exclusive DJ set by Swizz Beatz added to the festive ambiance.

DJ Khaled Hosts The Inaugural Annual We The Best Foundation x Jordan Brand Gold Classic In Miami — And It Was A Major Success
DJ Khaled and Fore Life, Inc. members pose with a check

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The winners and superlatives of the 2023 WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC were celebrated during the awards ceremony, with the top honors going to the team comprised of DJ Khaled, Bubba Watson, Michael Block, and Terius “The-Dream” Youngdell Gesteelde-Diamant. Other notable accolades included Best Dressed, awarded to Asahd Khaled, and Longest Drive, claimed by Jason Taylor.

DJ Khaled Hosts The Inaugural Annual We The Best Foundation x Jordan Brand Gold Classic In Miami — And It Was A Major Success
Ja Rule, Timbaland, Sean Combs, DJ Khaled, Asahd Tuck Khaled, Swizz Beatz and Jeezy

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The celebrations commenced the night before the tournament with a We the Best Foundation x Jordan Brand cocktail party and dinner at Swan in Miami. The event featured a silent auction, allowing guests to bid on an array of exclusive collectors’ items, including a signed basketball by Michael Jordan, a Tom Brady-signed helmet, a Steph Curry signed print and jersey, and a chance to play golf with DJ Khaled himself, among other unique items.

DJ Khaled Hosts The Inaugural Annual We The Best Foundation x Jordan Brand Gold Classic In Miami — And It Was A Major Success
Romero Britto, DJ Khaled, and Dr. Lucas Vidal at Swan

Photo Credit: Getty Images

DJ Khaled’s passion for golf and desire to give back to the community were evident throughout the event. Earlier this summer, he graced the cover of Golf Digest, with the magazine praising his golf wisdom and love for the sport. The golf tournament served as a testament to Khaled’s commitment to using his platform for philanthropy and making a positive impact.

The 2023 WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC was brought to life through collaborations with esteemed partners, sponsors, and vendors, including Jordan Brand, Cincoro Tequila, Gatorade, PGA Tour, Top Golf, and many others. The event not only showcased sporting excellence but also underscored the power of unity and generosity in giving back — ultimately making it a new annual staple within the Miami community.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Haute Scene
July 25, 2023
Haute Living Celebrates Boston Cover Star Matt Judon At Rochambeau Boston
By Isabella Harrison
Frédéric Rouzaud
CEO Corner
July 25, 2023
CEO Corner: Chatting About Champagne Daydreams With Louis Roederer’s Frédéric Rouzaud
By Laura Schreffler
Introducing The Dior Toujours Handbag: Exploring The Timeless Elegance Of A Contemporary Icon
Fashion
July 24, 2023
Introducing The Dior Toujours Handbag: Exploring The Timeless Elegance Of A Contemporary Icon
By Adrienne Faurote
News
July 24, 2023
Reserve Padel Hosts Summer Festivity in Hamptons With Casamigos
By Haute Living

Los Angeles

New York

Miami