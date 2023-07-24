Sam Howell
Sam Howell Is Leading The Charge In His First Year As The Starting QB Of The Washington Commanders. But Is He Stressed? Not Even A Little.
Rachel Zoe
Rachel Zoe’s Summertime Mission Isn’t A Tan — It’s Helping Fellow Females Find Self-Empowerment
Kristin Davis
And Just Like That… Kristin Davis Is Celebrating 25 Years Of “Sex And The City”
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany's
Padma Lakshmi
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”

Introducing The Dior Toujours Handbag: Exploring The Timeless Elegance Of A Contemporary Icon

Fashion, News

Introducing The Dior Toujours Handbag: Exploring The Timeless Elegance Of A Contemporary Icon

This summer, Dior unveiled the new ‘it’ handbag: the Dior Toujours — and it honestly could not be arriving at a better time. Perhaps this Is Dior’s take on a more elevated tote, making it the perfect travel companion for end-of-summer holidays. Introduced by Maria Grazia Chiuri during the Dior Spring-Summer 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show, the new Dior bag captures the rich heritage of the Maison, epitomizing the essence of Dior’s heritage through its iconic macrocannage motif and refined finishing touches while catapulting it into the modern era with its contemporary silhouette. 

Click here to discover the Dior Toujours handbags.

Photo Credit: Andrea Cenetiempo & Federica Livia

Aesthetically quite similar to the Dior 95.22 Bag, which debuted earlier this year in March, the Dior Toujours is undeniably a Dior signature style, possessing all of the design elements that make a great Dior handbag. The Dior Toujours bag features precious “D.I.O.R” charms reminiscent of the founder’s lucky talismans, and also flaunts the bespoke “CD” signature detail that allows for a shape-shifting experience, enabling wearers to explore an array of styles. From elegant to casual, the Dior Toujours bag adapts effortlessly to any occasion, making it a versatile and coveted accessory.

Photo Credit: Andrea Cenetiempo & Federica Livia

Photo Credit: Andrea Cenetiempo & Federica Livia

Designed in three sizes — small, medium, and large — the Dior Toujours is incredibly versatile. With two adjustable handles, the bag effortlessly transitions from a sophisticated handbag to a casual shoulder tote, adapting to any occasion. The bag is offered in multiple colorways, including noir, tan, and latte shades, promising an irresistibly Dior allure, no matter the color choice.

An emblem of excellence and savoir-faire, the Dior Toujours bag encapsulates the quintessential elegance and modernity that the house of Dior has come to symbolize. 

