It’s that time of the summer when high jewelry truly has its moment to shine. Tiffany & Co. is making waves in the world of high jewelry with the unveiling of Blue Book 2023: Out of the Blue. This collection marks the first Blue Book designed by Nathalie Verdeille, Tiffany & Co.’s Chief Artistic Officer of Jewelry and High Jewelry, and pays homage to the legendary designer Jean Schlumberger and his fascination with the mystical creatures of the sea. With a blend of geometric and stylized aesthetics, each masterpiece draws inspiration from Schlumberger’s wildly creative imagination, perpetuating and reinventing his enigmatic symbols of the sea.

Anthony Ledru, Chief Executive Officer of Tiffany & Co., expressed the significance of honoring Schlumberger’s legacy through Blue Book 2023: “These creations have a distinct Schlumberger quality and personality to them, but the designs are all new. We are certain that he would have been as pleased with each masterpiece as we are.” The collection will debut in two phases throughout 2023, with the summer collection launching with seven captivating themes, each embodying the essence of aquatic life.

Different aquatic themes are introduced throughout the collection. The Shell theme explores the three-dimensionality of objects sculpted by the ocean, featuring a versatile, transformable pendant adorned with a detachable diamond brooch that reveals a breathtaking black opal of over 21 carats. The Coral theme bursts with exuberant hues, showcasing designs adorned with tanzanites, sapphires, and yellow diamonds. A striking brooch from the Jellyfish theme captures the graceful movement of jellyfish tentacles, radiating an ethereal and luminescent charm — all embodying Schlumberger’s remarkable designs.

The Pisces theme delves into the mysteries of the sea, offering warm hues to complement the cool blues of the ocean. Unenhanced padparadscha sapphires, Umba sapphires, and diamonds come together in exquisite suites. The Star Urchin theme embraces the dramatic nature of the ocean, featuring designs characterized by tanzanites and hand-carved chalcedony that emulate the spiky exterior of sea urchins.

The Starfish theme reimagines the iconic silhouette of these ocean dwellers, appearing as if they are tangled between rocks. Opals, aquamarines, tourmalines, and beryls with diamond accents infuse the designs with a touch of elegance. In the Sea Star theme, custom-cut mother-of-pearl starfish entwined in coral-inspired motifs create a captivating snapshot of the sea’s fascinating ecosystem. Exquisite padparadscha sapphires, Umba sapphires, mother-of-pearl, and carnelians breathe life into this theme.

For Verdeille, the collection is a deep dive into aquatic life that honors and reimagines Schlumberger’s vision: “In Jean Schlumberger’s imagination and design philosophy, the sea represented an unknown, infinite world. He choreographed unparalleled manifestations of its majesty and mystery.”

The Tiffany & Co. Blue Book 2023: Out of the Blue will make its debut this summer at an exclusive high jewelry celebration at The Landmark, the newly reopened Tiffany & Co. on Fifth Avenue. Prepare to be mesmerized as Tiffany & Co. showcases an extraordinary world of aquatic-inspired high jewelry that celebrates the enduring legacy of Jean Schlumberger and his enchanting vision of the sea.