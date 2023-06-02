Photo Credit: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

J Balvin, Major Lazer and Mark Ronson will headline the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere stage during the inaugural FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX November 16-18. Additional entertainment by iconic Las Vegas acts Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil will dazzle on stage and in the fan zones. Plus, fans with grandstands and general admission tickets in the East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, West Harmon Zone and T-Mobile Zone at Sphere will enjoy all-inclusive food curated by Wolfgang Puck Catering throughout race weekend.

Entertainment

Photo Credit: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

T-Mobile Zone at Sphere: Located adjacent to Turn 5G and set with the backdrop of Las Vegas’ newest landmark, Sphere, the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere stage will be home to consecutive nights of memorable performances that reflect the city’s worldwide reputation as the hottest destination for entertainment.

Thursday, Nov. 16: British music producer and songwriter Mark Ronson will bring the sounds of his top-charting tracks during his Thursday night DJ set.

Friday, Nov. 17: Electro-house DJ A-Trak will set the stage on Friday before dance music titans Major Lazer, the GRAMMY-nominated trio of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums, take the stage and give fans an exclusive taste of Las Vegas’ legendary nightlife scene.

Saturday, Nov. 18: Multi-Latin GRAMMY Award-winning artist and global superstar J Balvin will take to the stage to deliver an electrifying audio and visual performance you won’t want to miss ahead of ‘lights out’ on Saturday night.

Photo Credit: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Cirque du Soleil and Blue Man Group: World-renowned entertainment group Cirque du Soleil and iconic trio Blue Man Group will awe fans across the circuit with world-class acts and artists from their quintessential Las Vegas shows.

East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas: The Heineken® Silver Stage, which will feature entertainment throughout the weekend as well as driver interviews, autograph sessions and more, will be located in the East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Fans with tickets located in the Main Grandstands, Skybox and Paddock Club™ will have access to the Opening Ceremony taking place on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Las Vegas Talent: Other local entertainers including popular magicians, dancers, acrobats, comedians and more will surprise and delight race fans in each zone.

Additional entertainment, including the opening ceremony lineup, Heineken® Silver Stage acts and other performance offerings, will be announced in the coming months.

Food & Beverage

Photo Credit: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Wolfgang Puck Catering, in collaboration with Food Fleet, will curate a selection of globally inspired cuisine, including some of Chef Puck’s signature favorites, to be savored nightly by all grandstand and general admission ticket holders in the East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, West Harmon Zone and T-Mobile Zone at Sphere. All hospitality structures will include food and beverages provided by DO&CO, the global catering company that has serviced the Paddock Club™ for over 27 seasons. All food and soft drinks are included in general admission and grandstand tickets and hospitality experiences include food and open bar.

Photo Credit: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX