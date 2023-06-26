“On The Wings of Hermès” Will Debut In Santa Monica This July

Photo Credit: Benjamin Schmuck

Hermès is continuing its world tour of immersive experiences this summer. After stopping in France, Japan, and most recently, Taiwan, the next leg of their journey will be making its way Stateside. Beginning July 15, the luxury fashion house will be taking over the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, to present a cinematic project called “On The Wings of Hermès.”

Photo Credit: ©Nacása & Partners Inc

The performance envisions an imaginary universe by the Belgian director Jaco Van Dormael and choreographer Michèle Anne De Mey and is brought to life by the Astragales dance company. Described as “poetic,” the theme of the presentation is an ode to oneirism — the act of dreaming while awake. Inspired by the mythical winged horse Pegasus, seven different “acts” (one for each of his foals) comprise the presentation.

Photo Credit: Benjamin Schmuck

By stepping into this alternate reality, the brand hopes to evoke the ethereal elegance of its legacy through mediums such as dance, objects, music, and cinema. Captured in real-time and projected onto a screen by the director, the haut-de-gamme mini-circus will feature meticulously-selected materials, creations of the couturiers, and subtle notes of the brand’s fragrances. “It is an experience which sparks the imagination, designed by artisans of dreams,” says Pierre-Alexis Dumas, Hermès Artistic Director.

Photo Credit: ©Nacása & Partners Inc

If you would like to experience utopic universes as envisaged by Hermès in person, admission is free with registration by clicking here. Booking begins June 26th, with three different showtimes daily from July 15 to 23.