Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany's
Cover Story
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany’s
Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe
Cover Story
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

Manhattan Welcomes Inaugural Padel Club: Reserve NYC Hudson

News

On the heels of the successful Miami Seaplane outpost, Reserve announces the first-ever padel club in Manhattan, Reserve NYC Hudson.

Photo Credit: Reserve

On Monday June 26th, led by founder Wayne Boich, Reserve became Manhattan’s inaugural padel club. Reserve NYC Hudson is situated in one of the city’s most innovative and culturally-dynamic regions, Hudson Yards. The club is set to offer players and fans of all levels an unparalleled opportunity to learn, play and compete.

The Reserve brand quickly gained traction among the padel and sporting community thanks to the success of the Reserve Miami Seaplane Base, which opened in April. With regular visits from figures such as Jimmy Butler, David Beckham, Dwyane Wade, Serene Williams, and Claire Holt, the club has become a hotspot for celebrities, players, guests and athletes of all types. Juan Martín Díaz, former #1 padel player in the world, serves as the brand’s Chief Padel Officer. Díaz is joined by esteemed coaches Guillermo ‘Willy’ Alcorta and Gabriel Meana, to enhance the brand’s expertise

With the success of the Miami club opening in mind, Reserve is set on becoming a welcomed addition to the vibrant landscape of New York’s Hudson Yards.

Photo Credit: Reserve

“We’re proud to open the first padel club in Manhattan,” said Wayne Boich. “We have designed this club to be a destination for padel fans and players across the city. Reserve NYC Hudson will redefine the standards of sporting excellence and will create a legacy that will inspire the padel community for years to come. This is a great addition to Manhattan, and Reserve as a brand, as we continue to grow.”

Reserve NYC Hudson features three state-of-the-art padel courts, designed to meet the highest standards of gameplay. The club houses a gran-and-go Pura Vida outpost, elevated viewing areas, private restrooms, and a fully stocked shop offering the latest padel equipment and exclusive apparel releases throughout the summer. On-site lockers are available for secure storage of personal belongings.

Photo Credit: Reserve

After an initial opening period, Reserve NYC Hudson will introduce tailored membership options including priority court booking and premier access to special events. The highest-tiered membership, the invitation-only global membership, will guarantee access to Reserve NYC Hudson as well as all future club openings.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Easy's
City Guide
June 28, 2023
Everything You Need To Order At Aria’s High End Food Hall, Proper Eats
By Laura Schreffler
How Sartiano’s Became New York’s Latest Culinary Haute Spot 
City Guide
June 28, 2023
How Sartiano’s Became New York’s Latest Culinary Haute Spot 
By Adrienne Faurote
Wyatt Olaff
Celebrities
June 28, 2023
“It” Star Wyatt Oleff Weighs In On “City On Fire”
By Laura Schreffler
Alexander McQueen's First Ever Candle Collection Has Officially Dropped
Fashion
June 28, 2023
Alexander McQueen’s First Ever Candle Collection Has Officially Dropped
By Shelby Comroe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami