Manhattan Welcomes Inaugural Padel Club: Reserve NYC Hudson

On the heels of the successful Miami Seaplane outpost, Reserve announces the first-ever padel club in Manhattan, Reserve NYC Hudson.

Photo Credit: Reserve

On Monday June 26th, led by founder Wayne Boich, Reserve became Manhattan’s inaugural padel club. Reserve NYC Hudson is situated in one of the city’s most innovative and culturally-dynamic regions, Hudson Yards. The club is set to offer players and fans of all levels an unparalleled opportunity to learn, play and compete.

The Reserve brand quickly gained traction among the padel and sporting community thanks to the success of the Reserve Miami Seaplane Base, which opened in April. With regular visits from figures such as Jimmy Butler, David Beckham, Dwyane Wade, Serene Williams, and Claire Holt, the club has become a hotspot for celebrities, players, guests and athletes of all types. Juan Martín Díaz, former #1 padel player in the world, serves as the brand’s Chief Padel Officer. Díaz is joined by esteemed coaches Guillermo ‘Willy’ Alcorta and Gabriel Meana, to enhance the brand’s expertise.

With the success of the Miami club opening in mind, Reserve is set on becoming a welcomed addition to the vibrant landscape of New York’s Hudson Yards.

Photo Credit: Reserve

“We’re proud to open the first padel club in Manhattan,” said Wayne Boich. “We have designed this club to be a destination for padel fans and players across the city. Reserve NYC Hudson will redefine the standards of sporting excellence and will create a legacy that will inspire the padel community for years to come. This is a great addition to Manhattan, and Reserve as a brand, as we continue to grow.”

Reserve NYC Hudson features three state-of-the-art padel courts, designed to meet the highest standards of gameplay. The club houses a gran-and-go Pura Vida outpost, elevated viewing areas, private restrooms, and a fully stocked shop offering the latest padel equipment and exclusive apparel releases throughout the summer. On-site lockers are available for secure storage of personal belongings.

Photo Credit: Reserve

After an initial opening period, Reserve NYC Hudson will introduce tailored membership options including priority court booking and premier access to special events. The highest-tiered membership, the invitation-only global membership, will guarantee access to Reserve NYC Hudson as well as all future club openings.