Diamond Daze: Haute Living's Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection
Fashion
Diamond Daze: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring The Dior CD Diamond Capsule Collection
Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe
Cover Story
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

From Incredibly Rare Harry Winston Pieces To Tiffany & Co. Treasures, Christie’s New York Presents The Magnificent Jewels Auction

Fashion, Jewelry, News

Jewelry enthusiasts, make note of June 7th. Christie’s New York has officially announced their spring auction of Magnificent Jewels taking place on June 7th. The highly anticipated live auction will feature an exquisite assemblage of jewels from private collections alongside signed jewels by Cartier, Chaumet, Harry Winston, JAR, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, and Vendura. 

From Incredibly Rare Bulgari Pieces To Tiffany & Co. Treasures, Christie’s New York Presents The Magnificent Jewels Auction
The Light of Peace Diamond, estimated between $10,000,000 to $15,000,000

Photo Credit: © Christie’s Images Limited 2023

Perhaps the focal point this year is The Light of Peace Diamond, estimated between $10,000,000 to $15,000,000, a D color, Internally Flawless, Type IIa, pear brilliant-cut diamond of 126.76 carats, and is offered without reserve, which will be leading the auction. Formerly known as the ‘Zale Light of Peace,’ the diamond was previously owned by the Zale Corporation of Dallas. Eager to find a way for their company to give back, the Zales arranged showings of the diamond and used the proceeds of the ticket sales to establish a fund for peace-supporting missions. So named to promote the company’s ideals and goals, the present diamond has long symbolized goodwill and charitable efforts. Continuing its history of philanthropy, a portion of the proceeds will be donated by the current owners to the USA for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

The auction will include an incredibly rare collection of colored stones, including a magnificent Burmese ‘Royal Blue’ Sapphire of 71.27 carats beautifully set in a diamond pendant, a pair of Harry Winston emerald and diamond pendant earrings, and a Burmese ruby of 10.17 carats.

From Incredibly Rare Bulgari Pieces To Tiffany & Co. Treasures, Christie’s New York Presents The Magnificent Jewels Auction
Harry Winston Emerald and Diamond Pendant Earrings, estimated between $500,000 to $700,000

Photo Credit: © Christie’s Images Limited 2023

The sale is also set to feature highlights from The Collection of Adolphus Andrews Jr. and Emily Taylor Andrews, rich in variety, with a particular focus on color and whimsical design, including an iconic sapphire and diamond bracelet. A selection of jewels from New York philanthropist and socialite Betsey Cushing Whitney will also be available, including a superb set of ruby, emerald, and diamond Van Cleef & Arpels earrings and necklace circa 1970.

From Incredibly Rare Bulgari Pieces To Tiffany & Co. Treasures, Christie’s New York Presents The Magnificent Jewels Auction
Van Cleef & Arpels Set Of Ruby, Emerald, Diamond, and Enamel Jewelry, estimated between $400,000 to $600,000

Photo Credit: © Christie’s Images Limited 2023

Notable jewels that span the 20th century are also prevalent, including an impressive Chaumet Art Deco emerald and diamond necklace from the Rothschild family, including the late Baroness Edouard de Rothschild, the late Jacqueline de Rothschild Piatigorsky, and the late Jephta Drachman. Important Jewels from an American Private Collection will be showcased, including seven JAR jewels that have never before appeared at auction. The iconic Salvador Dalí ‘Étoile De Mer’ brooch from an Important Private Collection will also be a noteworthy highlight. 

From Incredibly Rare Bulgari Pieces To Tiffany & Co. Treasures, Christie’s New York Presents The Magnificent Jewels Auction
An Iconic Salvador Dalí ‘étoile De Mer’ Cultured Pearl, Ruby, Diamond, and Emerald Brooch, estimated between $1,000,000 to $1,500,000

Photo Credit: © Christie’s Images Limited 2023

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Dua Lipa & Donatella Versace Introduce La Vacanza: The 90s-Inspired Collection Of Our Dreams
Fashion
June 5, 2023
Dua Lipa & Donatella Versace Introduce La Vacanza Just In Time For Summer Holidays
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Loren Allred
Celebrities
June 5, 2023
Loren Allred, The Nightingale Of “The Greatest Showman,” Is Finally Ready For The Spotlight. But Why Now?
By Laura Schreffler
Seek One
News
June 2, 2023
Artist Seek One Starts The Summer Off Right With New Show “Playtime” In The Hamptons
By Laura Schreffler
F1
News
June 2, 2023
Guess Which A-List Names Are Headlining F1 Las Vegas? Hint: You’ll Like It!
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami