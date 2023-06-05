Jewelry enthusiasts, make note of June 7th. Christie’s New York has officially announced their spring auction of Magnificent Jewels taking place on June 7th. The highly anticipated live auction will feature an exquisite assemblage of jewels from private collections alongside signed jewels by Cartier, Chaumet, Harry Winston, JAR, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels, and Vendura.

Photo Credit: © Christie’s Images Limited 2023

Perhaps the focal point this year is The Light of Peace Diamond, estimated between $10,000,000 to $15,000,000, a D color, Internally Flawless, Type IIa, pear brilliant-cut diamond of 126.76 carats, and is offered without reserve, which will be leading the auction. Formerly known as the ‘Zale Light of Peace,’ the diamond was previously owned by the Zale Corporation of Dallas. Eager to find a way for their company to give back, the Zales arranged showings of the diamond and used the proceeds of the ticket sales to establish a fund for peace-supporting missions. So named to promote the company’s ideals and goals, the present diamond has long symbolized goodwill and charitable efforts. Continuing its history of philanthropy, a portion of the proceeds will be donated by the current owners to the USA for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

The auction will include an incredibly rare collection of colored stones, including a magnificent Burmese ‘Royal Blue’ Sapphire of 71.27 carats beautifully set in a diamond pendant, a pair of Harry Winston emerald and diamond pendant earrings, and a Burmese ruby of 10.17 carats.

Photo Credit: © Christie’s Images Limited 2023

The sale is also set to feature highlights from The Collection of Adolphus Andrews Jr. and Emily Taylor Andrews, rich in variety, with a particular focus on color and whimsical design, including an iconic sapphire and diamond bracelet. A selection of jewels from New York philanthropist and socialite Betsey Cushing Whitney will also be available, including a superb set of ruby, emerald, and diamond Van Cleef & Arpels earrings and necklace circa 1970.

Photo Credit: © Christie’s Images Limited 2023

Notable jewels that span the 20th century are also prevalent, including an impressive Chaumet Art Deco emerald and diamond necklace from the Rothschild family, including the late Baroness Edouard de Rothschild, the late Jacqueline de Rothschild Piatigorsky, and the late Jephta Drachman. Important Jewels from an American Private Collection will be showcased, including seven JAR jewels that have never before appeared at auction. The iconic Salvador Dalí ‘Étoile De Mer’ brooch from an Important Private Collection will also be a noteworthy highlight.

Photo Credit: © Christie’s Images Limited 2023