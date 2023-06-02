Contemporary street artist Seek One recently kicked off the summer season with his latest show “PLAYTIME” at The White Room gallery in the Hamptons. The Philadelphia based artist is best known for his exceptional fusion of iconic figures, vintage media, and street style in his one-of-a-kind artworks. The show featured 15 brand new mixed media works which will be on display through Memorial Day.

His work has gained widespread recognition in recent years, featuring in galleries worldwide from Dubai to Aspen to The Hamptons.. His works have also been acquired by notable celebrities, athletes, and influencers. His new style of art has taken the art world by storm, and this exhibition aims to showcase this unique collage/street art style. The artist employs multiple layers of different mediums, from graffiti to oils to vintage newspapers and magazines. The result is a stunning mix of textures and images that come together to create a new dimension of art.

Photo Credit: Seek One & White Room Gallery

For Seek One, “Playtime” represents a new chapter in his artistic journey, one where he blends the boundaries of street art and fine art to create something truly unique. His style has become incredibly popular, and this exhibition is a testament to his creativity and ability to stay ahead of the curve in the contemporary art world.

The White Room Gallery released a statement about the upcoming show, saying, “Why should kids have all the fun? It’s time adults got to celebrate their toys and take back the arena of play, or, at the very least share it, and this exhibit, which also kicks off our 2023 season with a reception on May 6th, does just that. Together with renowned artist Seek One, we have created an exclusive luxury line of fine art titled “Playtime.””

Photo Credit: Seek One & White Room Gallery

The statement goes on to explain how the exhibition celebrates the best things in life. Seek One’s artwork depicts luxury items such as cars, fashion, and exotic destinations, all in his unique style that blends street art with fine art.

Seek One’s solo exhibition comes on the heels of his debut international solo show in Dubai with Galloire Gallery in October of 2021. This exhibition was well-received, with Seek One’s unique style garnering international attention.

The “Playtime” exhibition promises to be an extraordinary show, bringing together art enthusiasts, collectors, and Seek One’s fans from all over the world. It’s a must-see for anyone in The Hamptons looking to experience a new dimension of art, and it’s set to be one of the most talked-about shows of the year.