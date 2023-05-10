LOUIS XIII Cognac hosted tastemakers within its latest pop-up experience at The Webster South Beach to kick-off the second Formula 1 Miami GP.

Photo Credit: Jason Lowrie | BFA.com

Just in time to get the exciting F1 festivities going, LOUIS XIII and The Webster teamed up to highlight LOUIS XIII’s newest innovation, THE DROP.

The event showcased LOUIS XIII’s collections within The Webster’s modern atmosphere, drawing guests from the worlds of fashion, music, entertainment, sports, luxury, and spirits. Notable attendees included Miami-based fashion stylist Anthony Bermudez and StockX Founder Sadelle “Delle” Moore, amongst many others. Highlights of the evening comprised exquisite Rémy Cointreau cocktails, styling moments featuring THE DROP’s wearable accessories, and beats by DJ Jenno.

What if centuries of wisdom, heritage and emotion could be captured, distilled and condensed down into a single instant? Small enough to be held tightly in the hands, LOUIS XIII’s THE DROP encapsulates an innate mindset of spontaneous appropriation. For more information, head to the LOUIS XIII’s website.

LOUIS XIII’s limited edition pop-up at The Webster South Beach opened on May 1st and will remain within the store until May 15th, 2023.

The Webster South Beach is located at 1220 Collins Ave Miami Beach, FL.

