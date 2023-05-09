Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
THE 2023 HAUTE MOTHER’S DAY GIFT GUIDE
News
The 2023 Haute Mother’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Luxury Gifts For Mom This Mother’s Day
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe
Cover Story
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

Haute Edit: The Best Designer Handbags For The Summer

Fashion, Haute Shopping, News

by Adrienne Faurote & Stephanie DiGiuseppe

Haute Edit: The Best Designer Handbags Of The SummerPhoto Credit: Danny Cardozo

The month of May marks the time of the season where we officially transition our closets, swapping our winter handbags for summer’s favorite styles. This summer, it’s all about embracing a vibrant color palette, from pale colors to bold pinks and greens, while also introducing more ladylike bags into the repertoire. Ahead, we’re revealing our must-have bags for the summer from some of our favorite luxury fashion houses, like Gucci, Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton,and Fendi, among others. 

Haute Edit: The Best Designer Handbags Of The Summer
Louis Vuitton Capucines BB, $7,850; click here to purchase.
Haute Edit: The Best Designer Handbags Of The Summer
CHANEL Mini Flip Bag, $5,000; click here to purchase.
Haute Edit: The Best Designer Handbags Of The Summer
Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU Petite, $4,800; click here to purchase.
Haute Edit: The Best Designer Handbags Of The Summer
Gucci Bamboo 1947 medium python bag, $8,900; click here to purchase.
Haute Edit: The Best Designer Handbags Of The Summer
Prada Large Prada Symbole embroidered fabric handbag, $3,350; click here to purchase.
Haute Edit: The Best Designer Handbags Of The Summer
Loewe Small LOEWE Font Tote in raffia, $1,100; click here to purchase.
Haute Edit: The Best Designer Handbags Of The Summer
Givenchy Mini Antigona Stretch bag in Box leather, $1,890; click here to purchase.
Haute Edit: The Best Designer Handbags Of The Summer
Dior Small Dior Key Bag, $4,600; click here to purchase.
Haute Edit: The Best Designer Handbags Of The Summer
Hermès Picotin 18 in Fauve; click here to purchase.
Haute Edit: The Best Designer Handbags Of The Summer
Bulgari Serpentine Pouch, $3,350; click here to purchase.
Haute Edit: The Best Designer Handbags Of The Summer
Coperini Glass Mini Swipe, €3,600; click here to purchase.
Haute Edit: The Best Designer Handbags Of The Summer
Jacquemus Le Bambino long Ficiu, 890; click here to purchase.
PREVIOUS POST
Haute Scene
May 9, 2023
Haute Living Celebrates Daddy Yankee With Florida Yachts International And Diageo At Zuma Miami
By Brooke Klaiman
City Guide
May 8, 2023
The Most Luxurious Rooftop Bars In Manhattan This Season
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
News
May 7, 2023
Inaugural Vildwerk Gala
By Alisa Roever
Celebrities
May 6, 2023
Avi & Co.’s Miami Grand Opening With Rolls-Royce Motor Cars And Haute Living
By Cate Chapman

Los Angeles

New York

Miami