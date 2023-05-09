Haute Edit: The Best Designer Handbags For The Summer

Photo Credit: Danny Cardozo

The month of May marks the time of the season where we officially transition our closets, swapping our winter handbags for summer’s favorite styles. This summer, it’s all about embracing a vibrant color palette, from pale colors to bold pinks and greens, while also introducing more ladylike bags into the repertoire. Ahead, we’re revealing our must-have bags for the summer from some of our favorite luxury fashion houses, like Gucci, Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton,and Fendi, among others.