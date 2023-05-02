Padma Lakshmi
Gucci Officially Opens Its Doors On Worth Avenue, Palm Beach’s Most Luxurious Shopping Destination

City Guide, Fashion, Haute Shopping, News

GUCCI WORTH AVENUE PALM BEACHPhoto Credit: Pablo Enriquez for Gucci

After garnering a lot of buzz, Gucci has officially opened its doors to its newly relocated boutique on the iconic Worth Avenue in Palm Beach. Spanning over 5,600 square feet, Gucci opens its new South Florida location, bringing enhanced space and an expanded selection of coveted luxury goods to Palm Beach. As one would expect, the new Gucci locale is a fashion Shangri-La with an abundant selection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, luggage, small leather goods, jewelry, timepieces, and eyewear. The expanded boutique will also be one of a select few in the country to carry Gucci’s exclusive collections of fine jewelry and precious leather handbags and accessories.

GUCCI WORTH AVENUE PALM BEACHPhoto Credit: Pablo Enriquez for Gucc

iThe expansion falls closely on the heels of the beloved House’s centennial. Since its founding in 1921 in Florence, Italy, Gucci has become a world-renowned brand noted for defining—and often redefining—luxury while celebrating creativity and impeccable Italian craftsmanship. Gucci first burst onto the Palm Beach scene in 1961, when the House of Gucci opened its second U.S. location (NYC being the first). It was the same year that the handbag frequently sported by Jacqueline Kennedy—a half-moon hobo silhouette with piston-shaped closure—was renamed The Jackie and that the famed GG logo was first applied to canvas.

GUCCI WORTH AVENUE PALM BEACHPhoto Credit: Pablo Enriquez for Gucci

The interior design of the new Gucci boutique boasts a refined, understated aesthetic — fusing the charm and elegance of Palm Beach with the iconic Italian fashion house design DNA. The walls are treated with ivory boiserie wood panels and luxe, tufted fabric inserts, thereby creating a rich neutral backdrop that allows the product to pop. Bold geometric black and cream flooring provides a modern contrast to the classic brass display racks. LED lighting is used throughout to further Gucci’s eco-conscious initiatives. Wicker furniture grounded by sisal area rugs pays homage to the tropical elegance of Palm Beach. And all elements have been thoughtfully arranged to offer a guest experience reminiscent of shopping in one’s own grandiose closet. A highly-anticipated opening for the luxury shopping destination, Gucci has found its perfect Palm Beach home on Worth Avenue.

GUCCI WORTH AVENUE PALM BEACHPhoto Credit: Pablo Enriquez for Gucci

Gucci Palm Beach is located at 225 Worth Avenue, Palm Beach.

