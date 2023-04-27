The Trophy House is a private trackside villa located on curve one of the Miami GP circuit, and offers an unparalleled view of the start/finish straight.

The Trophy House made a name for itself as the premier destination trackside experience at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix’s debut last year. This year, the luxury villa expects to deliver just as memorable an experience for the second ever Miami GP and Haute Media Group is proud to be The Trophy House’s official media partner once again.

The invite-only experience offers an unprecedented view of the Miami GP track, as it is located directly in front of turn 1, allowing guests to have the ultimate perspective of the start/end straight. From the thrilling start of the race, until the emotional final lap, guests of The Trophy House will be granted the best seat in the house to witness it all.

The brand-new three-story villa includes two climate controlled floors, living room seating, a gorgeous rooftop deck and a trackside lounge and stage setup.

The stage will host private concerts post-race, curated by Grammy-winning artist, Luis Fonsi for the expected 250 guests of The Trophy House. The Trophy House has an incredible collection of influential figures, including founders, professional sports team owners, royalty, A-List celebs, top-tier athletes, actors, models, artists and Grammy award-winning musicians.

Guests will have the privilege of enjoying some of the best catering services of top-shelf spirits and fine dining. L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, the state’s only two-star Michelin restaurant, will be providing the culinary offerings for the weekend while fine spirits include exclusive presentations by Casa Dragones, Remy Martin and Louis XIII.

In addition to the one-of-a-kind experience The Trophy House is set to deliver, guests are welcome to opt for the Million Dollar F1 Experience. This race weekend package is an elevated option for F1 enthusiasts which will offer benefits that will make this second F1 Miami GP weekend the jump start to an unforgettable experience.

Attendees of the Trophy House Million Dollar F1 Experience will enjoy reserved climate controlled lounge with private tables, living room couches and preferred seating for 32 people. An exclusive suite on the rooftop deck with private tables and living room couches will offer direct views to the start and finish straight. Along with the option to host celebrity guests in your private VVIP lounges, attendees will have their own personal concierge and dedicated servers.

The Million Dollar F1 Experience offers a 32-passenger party bus equipped with luxury coach seating and a DJ booth, which drops you off directly in front of the Trophy House. VVIP partners will have the option of inclusion in a Haute Living feature story and press release, along with extended media coverage.

Additionally, there will be access to an exclusive 32-person suite located inside the track’s Beach Club. This suite will provide shaded cabana-style trackside seating, with a dedicated personal attendant. The Beach Club provides one of the best views of the track, and front row access to the biggest concerts at the race. The Beach Club is the hottest beach club in Miami, including 2 signature pools and multiple performances from world-renowned Grammy-winning performers.

Million Dollar F1 Experience participants will benefit from access to a new 112 ft yacht with evening events and activations, along with two of the best seats at floor level of the Kaseya Center, next to the Miami Heat bench, and two in row six, for an NBA playoff game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat. The benefits of the Million Dollar F1 Experience only continue from here.

Participants will have access to the use of a Rolls Royce, Bentley or Lamborghini, signed Formula 1 art by Romero Britto, Paul Gerben and Peter Tunny, access to a replica of Ayrton Senna’s original F1 car, as well as a dedicated social media crew to record their epic F1 week. The premier also offers a Carbone on the Beach Dinner Concert with a private performance by Loren Hill.

To sign up for these incredible experiences, head to MiamiF1.com . The login password is miamif1.

The F1 Miami Grand Prix begins Friday, May 5th for practice runs and the race itself will be held on Sunday, May 7th. The Trophy House will be at the center of it all. Follow all the action through the Trophy House’s official Instagram.