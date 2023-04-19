Padma Lakshmi
Touch Of Glam: Introducing The New Saint Laurent Jerry Sandals

Fashion, News

We’ve officially entered the spring-summer season, which also means it’s sandal season. From sophisticated silhouettes to vibrant pool slides, this summer is all about dressing for the occasion — and the major trend emerging for this summer is the party shoe. The fashion industry — more than ever — has been craving the return of glamour, as we’ve seen the resurgence of satin, sequins, and jewels on the red carpet and the runways of some of our favorite designers, and the trend is appearing in the latest shoe collections, too. In fact, Saint Laurent just launched one of the hautest sandals just in time for summer.

Touch Of Glam: Introducing Saint Laurent's New Party Sandal Photo Credit: Mark Squires

Meet the Jerry Sandal: Saint Laurent’s new summer shoe proving the perfect party shoe does exist. The strappy satin sandal is embellished with precious “Y,” “S,” and “L” rhinestones and two rhinestone buckles to add a touch of glamour to this season’s must-have footwear.

Touch Of Glam: Introducing Saint Laurent's New Party Sandal
Saint Laurent Jerry Sandals, $1,650; click here to purchase.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

 

