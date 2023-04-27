Padma Lakshmi
Queen Miami Beach Unveils High-end Speakeasy Style Omakase Experience

News

After a warm reception from patrons and gourmands, Queen Miami Beach is set to unveil one of its premier hidden gems.

Queen Omakase

Photo Credit: Craig Dennis

Nestled within the upper wing of Queen Miami Beach, and peering into the grand dining room below, Queen Omakase reveals intimate haven of glamour, design, and inimitable exclusivity. The new private dining enclave boldly presents an indulgent speakeasy-style omakase experience, open for reservation beginning April 27, 2023. 

Upon arrival, guests are escorted by a dedicated VIP host through the main dining room before being led to the second-floor speakeasy lounge area where Queen Omakase lives. Concealed behind elegantly draped crimson-hued curtains, the secluded dining retreat opens up to an immaculately designed black Calacatta onyx-adorned bar surrounded by custom-made Bamboo Forest wallpaper, fabricated in Italy and color-customized by renowned designer Carlos Rodriguez. Dangling from the ceiling, a 1970s glass-blown Murano chandelier imbues the room with a sense of elegance and grandeur.

Photo Credit: Craig Dennis

At the helm of Queen Omakase, Japanese-Brazilian classically trained, third-generation sushi chef, Max Kamakura will take guests on a multi-course journey through timeless Japanese traditions magnified through his distinctive modernist approach and well-traveled culinary experience.

“Over the course of my career, I have been fortunate enough to call numerous cities across several continents my home, which allowed me to deeply immerse myself in different local customs and traditions,” said Kamakura. “Omakase to me is about conveying generations of stories through each meticulously crafted bite. Each dish represents a narrative that has been crafted over the course of many years, and guests will get to experience this through Queen Omakase.”

With an eight-top counter and only two seatings offered per night, exclusivity is as integral a part of the experience as the exceptional culinary programming, which will introduce a newly curated chef’s selections menu every three weeks. Bringing cooking techniques and quality ingredients to the forefront, guests can look forward to a premium selection of delicately composed nigiri and specialty Japanese dishes, prepared using ingredients from Japan and all around the globe. 

Photo Credit: Craig Dennis

Queen Omakase perfectly fuses the rich tapestry of Japanese history with the vibrant energy that is quintessentially Miami. With an elevated sense of discovery, Queen Omakase is a testament to a reinvented sophistication and exemplary culinary experience that only Queen Miami Beach can deliver.

Queen Omakase will open Tuesday through Saturday. Two seating options available:

First Seating: 7:00PM. Second Seating: 9:30PM. Guests pre-pay in advance to confirm their seating and reservations can be made through OpenTable at $275 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Queen Omakase is located at The Paris Theater | 550 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Valet Parking is available at the front entrance and public parking garages are located at 555 Washington Ave. and 500 Collins Ave. For more information, reservations, and updates, visit: queenmiamibeach.com or follow @queenmiamibeach on Instagram.

