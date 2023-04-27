Photo Credit: Courtesy of World Red Eye

If you consider yourself a foodie, a wine enthusiast, or just someone who loves to support great causes, then you would have been thrilled to attend the recent Out of the Kitchen – South Florida held at The Diplomat Beach Resort Hollywood on Sunday, April 23rd. This event was a culinary extravaganza that brought together some of the most talented chefs from the region, showcasing their culinary expertise, creativity, and passion for creating amazing dishes.

The chefs worked tirelessly to create culinary masterpieces that were nothing short of spectacular, featuring flavors and combinations that left attendees in awe. From the starters to the entrees, the dishes were expertly crafted and presented, using only the finest and freshest ingredients.

But, what made the event truly special was its philanthropic purpose. All the proceeds from the fundraiser went to the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, which is one of the leading research institutions dedicated to finding a biological cure for diabetes. The event was an excellent opportunity for anyone who is passionate about food and science to learn about the latest breakthroughs in diabetes research.

Not only was the Out of the Kitchen – South Florida an exceptional feast for the senses, but it was also a fantastic opportunity for attendees to learn about the latest advancements in diabetes research. Dr. Matthias von Herrath, the DRI Scientific Director, was present at the event and shared exciting insights into the work being done to develop treatments that provide long-term relief for those living with diabetes. Hearing about this groundbreaking research was both informative and inspiring for all those in attendance.

Moreover, the event also featured a moving speech from Carly Klein, one of the co-chairs of the event as part of the New Leadership Council, who spoke about her personal journey with Type 1 diabetes and the impact the DRI has had on her and her family. The Klein family’s journey began when Carly was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 6, and they have been working tirelessly to support the DRI’s mission ever since. Their hope is to see a future where millions of people living with diabetes can be cured, and events like Out of the Kitchen are an important step towards making that hope a reality.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of World Red Eye

In addition to enjoying a delicious meal and learning about the latest advancements in diabetes research, attendees had the opportunity to participate in a silent auction and a wine tasting, with all proceeds going toward the DRI. There were several incredible items up for auction, including vacations, fine dining experiences, and luxury goods.

The event was a huge success, raising nearly $350,000 for the DRI. This is an outstanding accomplishment that will make a real difference in the lives of those impacted by diabetes. So, if you missed out on this year’s Out of the Kitchen – South Florida, make sure to mark your calendar for next year’s event. It’s an experience you won’t want to miss!