Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
THE 2023 HAUTE MOTHER’S DAY GIFT GUIDE
News
The 2023 Haute Mother’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Luxury Gifts For Mom This Mother’s Day
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe
Cover Story
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

Million Dollar Shootout In Naples Florida With EHAS Charity Golf Tournament

City Guide, Haute Hotel, Philanthropy, Sports

The Ritz Carlton Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida – Black Course – is hosting a charity Golf Tournament May 13th from 7:30 – 3:00 to raise funds to cover Everyone Has A Story (EHAS) youth programs in Southwest Florida.

“EHAS is excited about our Annual Golf Tournament, one of our annual signature events. It will be a day of fun, connections, and camaraderie, and all for a good cause. EHAS looks forward to connecting with like-minded individuals who share the same vision of transforming the lives of at-risk youths. This event is just one of the things that can enable us to work together to change the world, one youth at a time,” – EHAS, Inc. Founder and Chairman Cornell Bunting.

All funds raised will go towards furthering the organization’s development and initiatives. With the support of our Naples community, they hope to positively impact the lives of children, young adults, and justice involved people.

Tiburon Golf Course – Black Course is located at 2620 Tiburon Dr, Naples, FL 34109. For more information on the Million Dollar Shootout visit: https://charitygolftoday.com/register?e=7323&ce=26616c 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Haute Cuisine
May 5, 2023
Novikov Miami Elevates Its Sunday Brunch With A Bespoke Buffet
By Brooke Klaiman
Keith Sheldon Has Mastered The Art Of Entertainment At The Hard Rock Beach Club At the Miami Grand Prix
Entrepreneur
May 4, 2023
How The Hard Rock Beach Club Has Mastered The Art Of Entertainment For The Second Miami Grand Prix
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute News: Louis Vuitton Drops Chic New Sunglasses For Spring 2023
Fashion
May 4, 2023
Haute News: Louis Vuitton Drops Chic New Sunglasses For Spring 2023
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Casa Tulum Is Manhattan’s Ultimate Cinco De Mayo Destination
City Guide
May 4, 2023
Casa Tulum Is Manhattan’s Ultimate Cinco De Mayo Destination
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami