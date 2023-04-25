The Ritz Carlton Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida – Black Course – is hosting a charity Golf Tournament May 13th from 7:30 – 3:00 to raise funds to cover Everyone Has A Story (EHAS) youth programs in Southwest Florida.

“EHAS is excited about our Annual Golf Tournament, one of our annual signature events. It will be a day of fun, connections, and camaraderie, and all for a good cause. EHAS looks forward to connecting with like-minded individuals who share the same vision of transforming the lives of at-risk youths. This event is just one of the things that can enable us to work together to change the world, one youth at a time,” – EHAS, Inc. Founder and Chairman Cornell Bunting.

All funds raised will go towards furthering the organization’s development and initiatives. With the support of our Naples community, they hope to positively impact the lives of children, young adults, and justice involved people.

Tiburon Golf Course – Black Course is located at 2620 Tiburon Dr, Naples, FL 34109. For more information on the Million Dollar Shootout visit: https://charitygolftoday.com/register?e=7323&ce=26616c