Louis Vuitton has opened a sleek, renovated store at the Lenox Square Mall in Atlanta. Marking the Maison’s largest standalone store in the region, the newly designed space embodies the Maison’s foundation of heritage, craftsmanship, and innovative design. Located on the third floor of the iconic shopping destination, the Lenox Square location will offer a suite of Louis Vuitton’s métiers, including men’s and women’s accessories, fragrances, jewelry, leather goods, ready-to-wear, shoes, travel, and watches.

Incorporating luxe materials and architectural design, the space visually represents Louis Vuitton’s heritage and craftsmanship while also introducing the brand’s state-of-the-art innovation. A brand-new façade design of Epi glass is the first — and only — design found in the United States, which is meticulously constructed of thick blocks of backlit glass embedded with stainless steel sculpted to mimic Louis Vuitton’s signature Epi leather pattern. Upon entering, guests are welcomed by a petal ceiling installation composed of 300 organically shaped colored petals designed by Nami Sawada, a celebrated Japanese artist. Inside, various thoughtful and private VIC salons permit exclusive client shopping experiences, separated by large sliding doors made of translucent glass and Marcel Wanders mesh wood. The curved ceiling, walls, and fixtures provide a softness to the space while complementing the angular design details and the particular terrazzo flooring decorated with signature Louis Vuitton monogram flowers.

Throughout the Louis Vuitton Lenox Square location, clients will discover both new and classic Louis Vuitton styles. The entire Louis Vuitton universe is represented among all product categories, from women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, handbags, accessories, and shoes to special hard-sided items, fragrances, watches and jewelry, and Objets Nomades pieces. For the ultimate in bespoke luxury, Louis Vuitton’s historical tradition of hand-crafted customization is prevalent through an on-site artisan who works directly with clients to create custom artwork on hard-sided items and a hot-stamping service which offers clients the opportunity to personalize a variety of leather goods.