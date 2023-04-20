Each year Chanel opens the doors to its most iconic ephemeral boutiques across the world, spanning from the Hamptons to the Mediterranean coasts.With the summer holiday season on the horizon, Chanel has officially returned to Capri, Saint-Tropez, Marbella, and Bodrum thus far. Ahead, we give an inside look into each stunning boutique, ultimately setting the tone for a luxurious summer.

BODRUM

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

This year, Chanel returns to the Aegean coast in Bodrum, Turkey, at the Mandarin Oriental resort. Bodrum has undeniably become one of the most sought-after holiday destinations, making this Chanel seasonal boutique a true haute spot. The modern cube-shaped design of the boutique, with its double C logo on the roof composed of black and white gravel, stands out against the backdrop of the hotel gardens and ocean. Inside, guests will discover the Chanel palette of white, beige, and the signature contrasting black, serving as the perfect backdrop to the Spring-Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection, followed by a showcase of the latest Chanel Coco Beach 2023 line, the Chanel – Dakar 2022/23 Métiers d’art collection, and the Fall-Winter 2023/24 pre-collection. The boutique will also immerse guests into the wonderful world of the iconic J12 Watches and the Coco Crush Fine Jewelry collection, among a sophisticated range of fragrances.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

The Chanel seasonal boutique in Bodrum is officially open at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Bodrum Cennet Koyu, Çomça Mevkii, 314 Sokak No. 10, Göltürkbükü Mahallesi 48400 Bodrum.

CAPRI

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

Perhaps our favorite Italian island, Capri, has become the ultimate summer shopping destination. This year, the Chanel boutique has been reimagined in pure, minimalist style, radiating with a luminous white with contrasting accents of black. An airy space, the Chanel boutique in Capri creates an oasis within the paradise, housing beach-ready essentials like the latest Chanel Coco Beach 2023 collection, which is a playful remix of American sportswear codes alongside vibrant modern swimwear, exclusively available in a selection of Chanel boutiques worldwide. The boutique will also feature the Spring-Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection, the Chanel – Dakar 2022/23 Métiers d’art collection, celebrating the joie de vivre of the 1970s, and the Fall-Winter 2023/24 pre-collection.

The seasonal Chanel boutique in Capri is open now and will close at the end of October; located at Via Vittorio Emanuele, 61, Capri.

MARBELLA

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

Just as the Spanish Mediterranean coast of Marbella begins its high season, Chanel has reopened the doors of its boutique in the renowned Spanish beachfront hotel, Marbella Club. Located on the hotel’s ground floor, the boutique is accessible from the terrace. The boutique is adorned with pink beige travertine, white tiling, and accents of matte black painted wood, creating an intimate beach-home feeling. In addition, the boutique is set to house the Chanel Coco Beach 2023 collection in May, and guests will also discover an exclusive selection of Chanel Watches & Fine Jewelry, including the J12 and Boy timepieces and the Coco Crush fine jewelry collection.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

Throughout the summer, the boutique will usher in new collections at Marbella Club Hotel, located at Bulevar Príncipe Alfonso von Hohenlohe s/n Marbella – Málaga.

SAINT-TROPEZ

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel has found its home in the heart of Saint-Tropez — as it does every summer, transforming a charming residence into an elegant boutique featuring the Spring-Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection and pre-collection, to be joined in the coming weeks by the Chanel – Dakar 2022/23 Métiers d’art collection by Virginie Viard, among a selection of jewelry, watches, and perfumes.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

The Chanel seasonal boutique in Saint-Tropez is open until October at 78, boulevard Louis Blanc, 83990 Saint-Tropez, France.