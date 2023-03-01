The Big(ger) Plan: Big Plan Holdings Expands Reach In 2023, Diversifying Nashville As A Global Cosmopolitan Destination

Photo Credit: Britt Hart Photography

Haute Living: Tell our readers what’s in store for Big Plan Holdings (BPH) in 2023.

Tara Joseph: In 2023, our goal is to build out our brand and our culture. We are a small, unique business that’s running a very large company and we will continue to build that out.

We have a variety of investments that we’ve made over the last couple of years in different verticals within the Big Plan Holdings (BPH) family office and we are planning for some of those to come to maturity and for them to start to evolve into other opportunities.

We are going to build out our “Cannabis Live Chats” and educate people across the cannabis industry in the process. Just recently, we were awarded a new cannabis license in the state of New Jersey. So, we’re very excited about that! We also plan to open a few bars in downtown Nashville, which we will keep your readers in the loop about.

Sydni Joseph: We are continuing to expand the Big Plan Holdings network well beyond Nashville’s borders. We are traveling extensively in 2023; this is an important part of expanding our brand and continuing to find potential partners and spread awareness about BPH and its initiatives; we’ll do that as much as we possibly can this year.

Sophie Joseph: The Joseph Family Foundation is the philanthropic wing of Big Plan Holdings. In 2023, its main goal is to continue to be a force for change and for good in the arenas of Education, Living Aid (those seeking housing opportunities), Health and Wellness, and working in the sphere of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

In October of 2022, we held our 2nd Annual Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Benefit Concert in which we raised funds alongside superstar country music sensations for the Susan G. Komen Foundation. On January 27th we held a Casino Night in Nashville, Tennessee benefiting the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) as we raised awareness about climate displacement and climate migration. These are just two of the many programs we run through our philanthropic arm.

Haute Living: What are the next steps for Edgehill Music Publishing in 2023?

Tara: Nashville is primarily associated with its country music scene, of course. EdgeHill can bridge the gap for other genres such as R&B, hip hop, and pop. These artists usually go to Atlanta and Los Angeles. When they come to Nashville, they don’t have very much room as far as creativity goes, because they feel like they’re going into a space that’s very specific and selective toward country music.

Our goal is to continue to bridge that gap so aspiring artists and the public know that Nashville has a plethora of very talented people, across all genres of music.

Haute Living: Can you tell us about American Paint?

Sydni Joseph: American Paint is our hat customization company – It’s housed in the Nashville area and our focus there, in part, is on private events and private pop-up experiences.

We provide every guest with a one-of-a-kind experience, designing and customizing their hat from start to finish with our esteemed designers.

Jennifer Wayne, who happens to be John Wayne’s granddaughter, and Tyler Minor, who is a successful celebrity designer and stylist in Nashville, are both designers on our team. They work alongside one of our lead hat designers, Eddie, and together, they’re just incredible.

In 2023, we are bringing the event experience to the forefront. We’re also allowing people to book private appointments if they want that one-on-one guaranteed time with designers to have that personal design experience with American Paint.

Haute Living: BPH has an affiliation with Milk & Honey. How did that partnership come about and what does it entail?

Joshua Joseph: BPH has been involved previously in partnering with a couple of former NFL players in the cannabis sector with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in mind. That attracted us to focus on professional sports from a branding, marketing, and investment standpoint.

We started exploring a possible alignment with a professional NFL agency several months back, which is on the back burner for the moment, but this opportunity with Milk & Honey, the launch of Milk & Honey Baseball headquartered out of Nashville, presented itself and we felt that it’s a great opportunity for us to invest.

We’re the only investor group in Milk & Honey Baseball and this will continue to bring us to the nexus where cannabis, sports, music, and entertainment intersect. We felt it was a perfect fit and a perfect partnership. They’re also in the music and entertainment space like we are, so there’s a very nice alignment from that perspective.

At this juncture, a handful of professional baseball players have been signed and we’re looking to build this out in a big way.

Haute Living: Also on the philanthropic side, can you please tell us about The Amulet Society, its steer, and what you’re looking forward to in 2023…?

Tara: Our goal is always to address the question ‘how can we bring women from all facets of life together’?

The Amulet Society strives to empower women, make them feel comfortable, and give them a safe space. We want every woman to feel like they have a sisterhood.

On top of it, we hope mentorships develop for younger women. We want to give them the chance to meet with various people from various industries.

Ultimately, we want those relationships to continue. If we can make a difference in a few women’s lives and help them to make and build new friendships, then we’ve made a big difference.

Haute Living: Big Plan Holdings oversees such a diverse portfolio from American Paint to its investments in Milk & Honey Baseball. Are there commonalities that speak to the brand?

Tara: The common theme is that we’re a very give-back-oriented family. What fills us with joy is being able to give ourselves and put ourselves in situations where we can help others.

If you look at our publishing company, we’re clearly investing in people. We ask ourselves, ‘…how can you help facilitate, grow, and watch different artists grow their respective careers’?

If you look at our philanthropic side, The Joseph Family Foundation, it’s the same concept. How can we be able to invest ourselves in different organizations to be impactful? If you look at the Amulet Society, it’s about women coming together.

It’s the same with our ventures in the cannabis industry, another resonant facet – empowerment, and upliftment in the name of social equity. How can we create a safe space for minorities and women to come into the cannabis industry, for example, where they never felt like they had a space to invest before?

Josh Joseph: On the investment side, you still have to make money. While investments can be well-thought-out and well-curated to help people without question, maintaining and growing bottom-line profit is still paramount.

The different businesses that we’re involved with and the different private investments that we put together are not stocks and bonds. They’re investments that folks can make based on relationships that we have had for many years, new relationships we have, and heavily curated opportunities that fall into several different categories.

Those categories are real estate, cannabis, music and entertainment, fashion, food and beverage, and hospitality. They’re now professional sports as well.

So again, though heavily curated, they’re investment opportunities that are diversified yet come together in some sort of way, shape, and form, and crossover in relationships at very high levels that we have been able to be very fortunate to put together in our world.

We then provide those opportunities as diversified investments, alternative investments, to people that are close to us.

Our network is continuing to grow over the many years of doing business and we’ve been able to provide opportunities to a whole bunch of folks. We’ll continue to do so in 2023.

