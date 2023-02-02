Daniel Humm
A Legendary Pair: The Tiffany & Co. And Nike Collaboration Goes Viral—Here’s Why 

Fashion, Haute Shopping, News

A Legendary Pair: The Tiffany & Co. And Nike Collaboration Goes Viral—Here’s Why Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Though 2023 is just starting — and Tiffany & Co. has had an exciting year so far on the heels of its recent Fendi collaboration — Tiffany & Co. and Nike have set the bar very high for collaborations to follow this year. Breaking the internet last week, the two took to Instagram teasing the partnership with the Nike shoebox in the legendary Tiffany Blue®, quoting, “Coming Soon.” Soon, indeed, Tiffany & Co. and Nike dropped a new Air Force 1 1837 inspired by the Tiffany & Co. sterling silver collection. 

Set to release on March 7th (though LeBron James has already given them a spin), the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 will be available at t the Tiffany Flagship Next Door, Tiffany & Co. SoHo, globally via Nike’s SNKRS app, and select Nike partner retail stores in North America. So, what made this collaboration take the internet by storm over the last few days? The beauty behind partnerships is drawing on each brand’s strengths and heritage that continues to define them, and the role co-branding played within this partnership made this one incredibly unique, catapulting the collaboration into a new echelon. 

A Legendary Pair: The Tiffany & Co. And Nike Collaboration Goes Viral—Here’s Why Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

First, the shoes exude both brands’ design DNA, designed in a luxurious black suede fabrication featuring the iconic Swoosh in Tiffany Blue® and have co-branded silver details above each heel. Yet, the collaboration does not stop at the sneaker. To further celebrate the launch, Tiffany & Co. will release a collection of inspired, limited-edition sterling silver products,  including a sterling silver whistle, shoe horn, shoe brush, and dubrae for the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 laces that will be exclusively sold online at Tiffany & Co.’s website.

A Legendary Pair: The Tiffany & Co. And Nike Collaboration Goes Viral—Here’s Why Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

A collaboration that has been carefully considered from concept to execution, the Nike x Tiffany & Co. collaboration has breathed new life into both brands, ultimately setting the tone for an exciting year ahead. 

The Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 will be available in sizes ranging from US 3.5M-18M and retail for $400.

