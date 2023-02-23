Sustainable Property Development: Kasia Sterriker’s Vision For The Future Of Real Estate

Kasia Sterriker, a renowned British/Polish environmental artist, biophilic designer, and experienced property developer, has gained a reputation for her unique approach to integrating biophilic design and sustainability into property development. Her vision is to create a better future for real estate, one that prioritizes environmental consciousness and sustainability. With each project she takes on, she imbues it with her artistic sensibilities, artfully blurring the distinction between art and architecture.

Kasia’s approach to property development goes beyond the standard practices of energy efficiency and green building design. In her view, the spaces we inhabit should be thoughtfully designed to harmonize with nature, fostering a sense of wellness and contentment. This is where her artistic background comes into play.

In her projects, Kasia incorporates natural elements such as plants, water features, and living walls, which not only add aesthetic appeal but also have a positive impact on mental health and well-being. Her biophilic designs blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces, creating a seamless flow between the two.

Her unique environmental art masterpieces that are often integrated into her designs, but are also sold as individual artwork command prices upwards of 30,000 Euros. However, the investment is well worth it, as she not only incorporates practical and aesthetic components but also meticulously ensures that each endeavor maximizes its surroundings. Recently, her position as a pre-eminent biophilic designer was reinforced when an art collector acquired one of her creations for an undisclosed amount.

Kasia has transformed an interior located in Switzerland into a dark and thematic ambiance that is surrounded by white snow-capped mountains and pine trees. The wooden floor tiles in a chevron pattern complement the rich environment outside the glass windows. The organic moss wall art and the internal tree enhance the setting, adding natural richness and texture to the space.

Written in partnership with Ravi Rajapaksha