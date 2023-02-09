Photo Credit: Darrell Ann

LeBron James made history this week, breaking Kareem Abdul Jabbar‘s 38-year record as the NBA’s all-time scorer, so inevitably, he would celebrate.

And celebrate he did.

The LA Lakers star held a private dinner at LAVO Ristorante before moving the party to Tao Group’s new hot spot The Fleur Room, a reservations-only cocktail lounge in West Hollywood.

He was joined by the likes of Kelly Rowland, Jimmy Iovine, Giveon, Brent Faiyaz, Karreuche Tran, Corey Gamble, Rich Paul, Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant, Patrick Beverly, and more at the event, where Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal (of which he’s an investor) was free-flowing.

To recap, not only is James now the NBA’s all-time scorer, but he alsoHe has won four NBA championships on three teams (with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively); has led his teams to ten NBA Finals; has four MVP awards; four Finals MVP awards; and two Olympic gold medals. He has been named an All-Star nineteen times, selected to the All-NBA Team eighteen times, and to the All-Defensive Team six times.

All hail King James.

