This Is How LeBron James Celebrated After Breaking The NBA’s All-Time Scoring Record

Haute Scene, News

LeBron James

LeBron James made history this week, breaking Kareem Abdul Jabbar‘s 38-year record as the NBA’s all-time scorer, so inevitably, he would celebrate.

LeBron James

And celebrate he did.

LeBron James

The LA Lakers star held a private dinner at LAVO Ristorante before moving the party to Tao Group’s new hot spot The Fleur Room, a reservations-only cocktail lounge in West Hollywood.

LeBron James
Giveon and LeBron James

Photo Credit: Darrell Ann

He was joined by the likes of Kelly Rowland, Jimmy Iovine, Giveon, Brent Faiyaz, Karreuche Tran, Corey Gamble, Rich Paul, Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant, Patrick Beverly, and more at the event, where Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal (of which he’s an investor) was free-flowing.

LeBron James
Jimmy Iovine and Liberty Ross

Photo Credit: Cécile Boko

To recap, not only is James now the NBA’s all-time scorer, but he alsoHe has won four NBA championships on three teams (with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively); has led his teams to ten NBA Finals; has four MVP awards; four Finals MVP awards; and two Olympic gold medals. He has been named an All-Star nineteen times, selected to the All-NBA Team eighteen times, and to the All-Defensive Team six times.

LeBron James

LeBron James
Karrueche Tran

Photo Credit: Cécile Boko

All hail King James.  

LeBron James
LeBron James

Photo Credit: Darrell Ann

