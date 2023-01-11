Photo Credit: Disney

In honor of Disney’s 100-year anniversary, loyal fans and families will be flocking to parks around the world to celebrate new experiences with some of Disney’s most beloved characters. Commemorating the anniversary of Disney’s founding on October 16, 1923, Disney100 includes exciting events, offerings, and grand openings to mark the company’s milestone. The party officially kicks off on January 27 at Disneyland Resort and then to other international Disney parks, including Disney World Resort. So what can Disney superfans expect from this once-in-a-lifetime, year-long event?

To highlight the past, present, and future of the brand, Disney100 festivities kick off at Disneyland, the company’s first theme park to open. At the California park, the new Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railroad Ride will officially open ahead of the newly-renovated Toontown, set to open later in the Spring. In addition to the return of the classic Magic Happens parade, two new nighttime entertainment spectaculars, World of Color and Wondrous Journeys, will be added. As for Florida’s Disney World Resort, Disney fanatics can anticipate a new year of treats, attractions, and entertainment, including Magic Kingdom’s Tron Lightcycle Run, as well as an immersive walkthrough area inspired by the hit movie Moana.

Across the pond in Europe, Disney fans are in for a magical surprise. To honor one of the most iconic Disney characters, Minnie Mouse, admirers from across the globe can travel to Disneyland Paris for Polka Dot Day on January 22, 2023. Minnie fans can also catch her in a limited-time performance or one-on-one by taking advantage of special meet & greet opportunities. Want to avoid the crowds? A multinational European Concert in Disney100 is the perfect way to experience some of Disney’s most loved songs. Stretching throughout the U.K., Germany, Switzerland and Austria, the Hollywood Sound Orchestra will bring “Disney 100 Years of Wonder” to life.

Disney’s anniversary celebrations do not stop there with Hong Kong Disneyland introducing a fresh dose of magic and surprise. To illuminate Disney’s growth and evolution, the first highly immersive Frozen-themed land is scheduled to open in 2023, where Frozen enthusiasts can be swept away by the kingdom of Arendelle. In “World of Frozen,” new cuisines, sights, and traditions inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studio hit movies are set to be unveiled as well as two exciting attractions – the first Frozen-themed roller coaster, Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, and the whimsical attraction, Frozen Ever After. To add to the fun, special limited-edition merchandise will be sold at Tokyo Disneyland featuring unique 100 Years of Wonder items and gear parallel to Disneyland California’s original mid-1950s advertisements.

Here’s to Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder…When you Wish Upon a Star…