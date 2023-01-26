Queen Miami Beach is an exclusive modern Japanese restaurant and lounge located in a historic Paris theater which will open on February 2nd.
Photo Credit: Sebastian Bednarski
Miami Beach will get the chance to take a trip to a nostalgic world of decadence and glamour through this luxurious new restaurant and lounge. The iconic Paris Theater gets a breath of fresh air as it returns to its original intended glory with modern splendor. Recognizable by album covers and music videos of Madonna, U2, J. Lo, Christina Aguilera, and Ricky Martin, the nostalgic design emulates opulence and allure, honoring the glam of the past while envisioning the mystique of the future. From the Rat Pack era of the 1950s to the hedonistic nights of the 1990s, the Paris Theater has evolved with the times and is reborn for a new generation with the creation of Queen Miami Beach.
“Being in the Miami market for over 15 years, and witnessing the city’s rapid growth, I saw an opportunity with the historic Paris Theater to create an uber luxurious, selective, one-of-a-kind fine dining and nightlife destination,” said Mathieu Massa, owner of Queen Miami Beach. “Miami has recently experienced an influx of some of the most influential people in the country, so we decided to go after this demographic, a more sophisticated, educated, elevated, and more mature type of clientele. Our goal will be to create the most beautiful, interesting, diverse, and fun mix of people possible, on any given night.”
Photo Credit: Sebastian Bednarski
Queen Restaurant & Lounge was designed to see and be seen. With renowned interior designer Carlos Rodriguez of ModPlay Studio at the helm of Queen Miami Beach’s unrivaled design, guests will be amazed at the awe-inspiring reimagination of the space inspired by the preserved architectural details from the ‘40s.
World-renowned Chef Julien Jouhannaud, known to oversee several Michelin-starred restaurants in New York and most recently led the culinary teams at Annabelle’s in London, serves as Queen Miami Beach’s Chief Culinary Officer overseeing local Chef Mitchell Hesse, leading as Queen Miami Beach’s Executive Chef. Together, the pair has created a carefully curated menu that marries French techniques with Japanese ingredients. Designed to be shared and intended to delight the senses, every dish is infused with superior flavor, creativity and authentic, fresh ingredients.
“I look forward to being a part of a new chapter of Miami’s restaurant scene,” said Jouhannaud. “Queen Miami Beach will offer a fully immersive experience of all your senses. Let the show begin!”
Photo Credit: Gabriel Sanchez
Queen Restaurant & Lounge will take guests on a five-star culinary journey through Japanese gastronomic traditions, matched with a modern approach. American classics are reimagined through a Japanese lens with a focus on wood-fired grilling via a Josper Charcoal Oven and two Robata Flame Grills. Desserts will be both sculptural and elegant, offering a sweet ending and a fitting coda to the extravagant dining experience.
An extensive cocktail program will encompass libations that incorporate fresh ingredients and Japanese spirits, while a separate world-class wine and champagne list will offer an elite selection from exclusive labels and boutique producers, including a unique partnership with the luxurious Louis XIII.
Photo Credit: Gabriel Sanchez
The distinct ‘Salon Lounge’ area will house Queen Miami Beach’s main bar, which will offer a selection of craft cocktails. The Salon Lounge bar will also serve as an after-dinner drinks destination or a spot to have an elegant nightcap while enjoying the venue’s lively atmosphere until late in the evening.
A covert ‘Omakase Counter’ can be found on the second floor, catering to those looking for chef’s selection of delicately composed nigiri and traditional dishes. From the exclusive theater balconies, guests will glimpse at the culinary fireworks occurring below, as dishes of exquisite Japanese cuisine are paraded through the plush dining room.
Channeling the rich and sumptuous spirit of the famed Art Deco building it now calls home, Queen Miami Beach will denote an unrivaled indulgence of all the senses where elevated cuisine, excellent cocktails, and singular service reign supreme.
Photo Credit: Sebastian Bednarski
Queen Miami Beach will open Tuesday through Saturday, from 6pm until late, and is located at The Paris Theater | 550 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Valet Parking is available in the front entrance and public parking garages located at 555 Washington Ave. and 500 Collins Ave. For more information, reservations and updates, visit: queenmiamibeach.com or, follow @queenmiamibeach on Instagram.