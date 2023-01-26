Queen Miami Beach is an exclusive modern Japanese restaurant and lounge located in a historic Paris theater which will open on February 2nd.

Photo Credit: Sebastian Bednarski

Miami Beach will get the chance to take a trip to a nostalgic world of decadence and glamour through this luxurious new restaurant and lounge. The iconic Paris Theater gets a breath of fresh air as it returns to its original intended glory with modern splendor. Recognizable by album covers and music videos of Madonna, U2, J. Lo, Christina Aguilera, and Ricky Martin, the nostalgic design emulates opulence and allure, honoring the glam of the past while envisioning the mystique of the future. From the Rat Pack era of the 1950s to the hedonistic nights of the 1990s, the Paris Theater has evolved with the times and is reborn for a new generation with the creation of Queen Miami Beach.

“Being in the Miami market for over 15 years, and witnessing the city’s rapid growth, I saw an opportunity with the historic Paris Theater to create an uber luxurious, selective, one-of-a-kind fine dining and nightlife destination,” said Mathieu Massa, owner of Queen Miami Beach. “Miami has recently experienced an influx of some of the most influential people in the country, so we decided to go after this demographic, a more sophisticated, educated, elevated, and more mature type of clientele. Our goal will be to create the most beautiful, interesting, diverse, and fun mix of people possible, on any given night.”

Photo Credit: Sebastian Bednarski

Queen Restaurant & Lounge was designed to see and be seen. With renowned interior designer Carlos Rodriguez of ModPlay Studio at the helm of Queen Miami Beach’s unrivaled design, guests will be amazed at the awe-inspiring reimagination of the space inspired by the preserved architectural details from the ‘40s.