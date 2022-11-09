DJ Khaled
Radmila Lolly & DJ Mike Tee Continue To Spread Magic Throughout The Magic City

Ambassador, News

Radmila Lolly DJ Mike MiamiPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Radmila Lolly

Haute Living Miami ambassador Radmila Lolly recently hosted an event on her rooftop for industry professionals. The event was in celebration of the recent release of “MAGIC” (Beach House Remix), a rendition of Lolly’s last single, remixed by DJ Mike Tee that has been heard around Miami. The song celebrates the “Magic City” of Miami, so it was appropriate that the guests were able to look out from the rooftop over the beautiful view of Biscayne Bay.

The guests danced to an extraordinary live performance by violinist Francesca Abusamra and saxophonist JON SAXX while marveling at the panoramic views of the marina at Coconut Grove and the greater Miami area. The food was exquisite, and the atmosphere was full of magical decorations. Throughout the evening, content was captured for TikTok and Instagram Reels. Music was heard throughout Coconut Grove, including the new remix being played, and DJ Mike Tee also spun numerous other songs from Radmila’s discography, including “Rule 1”, the original “MAGIC”, and her “Wonderland” album. Guests indulged in an evening of music, dancing, and incredible company.

Radmila Lolly DJ Mike MiamiPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Radmila Lolly

After the event, the guests moved to an afterparty at 1-800-Lucky for more dancing and music. DJ Tillery JAMES was spinning and played the “MAGIC” (Beach House Remix), accompanied by a performance by Radmila and DJ Mike Tee.

