Enjoy a Classic Thanksgiving Experience at the Regency Bar & Grill in the Loews Regency New York

News

Ideally located on the corner of 61st street and Park Avenue, The Regency Bar & Grill, will be serving a classic Thanksgiving Experience on Turkey Day.

Bespoke Suite

Photo Credit: Loews Regency New York

Loews Regency New York’s Regency Bar & Grill will be serving a classic four-course prefix Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, November 24, priced at $175 per adult.

Celebrate the season from Park Avenue. Whether you are visiting the Big Apple to experience the must-see sights, or spending time with loved ones, start your stay by getting in the holiday spirit with a themed welcome amenity, two drinks to enjoy at The Regency Bar & Grill and nightly parking for one vehicle.

Start your holiday feast with the flavors of Fall. Guests can choose from a Roasted Pumpkin Soup or classic Lobster Bisque, appetizer selections include Foie Gras, Seared Tuna or seasonal salad and main course selections include the classic Roasted Turkey Breast with sage stuffing, sweet potato puree and honey glazed Brussel sprouts; Herb Crusted Lamb Rack; Butter Poached Halibut or Grilled Chateaubriand with potato mousseline, honey glazed heirloom carrots and bordelaise sauce. Finish the meal with something sweet including Autumn Pumpkin Pie, Three Layer Chocolate Cake, Carrot Cake or a selection of Artisanal cheeses. Book your Thanksgiving Day experience at The Regency Bar & Grill and let us handle the rest. The Regency Bar & Grill’s regular menu will be available all day.

Bohemian Suite Kitchen

Photo Credit: Loews Regency New York

For more information on how to kick off the holiday season in the best way, CLICK HERE.

